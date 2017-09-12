Golf: Cougars hit the green at Cobber Invite

For the men, 71 players from 13 teams took to the tee box. University of Jamestown won the team crown (610). They were followed by two teams from Bemidji State, University of Manitoba, and Carleton College.

The Cougars had three golfers on the course. Kyle Och was UMM's top finisher has he came in a tie for 56th (88-83=171). Hunter Balmer shot a 180 (86-94) and Anthony Bizardie carded a 197 (100-97).

On the women's side, 43 players from eight teams comprised the field. College of Saint Benedict won the team crown and were followed by University of Manitoba, University of Jamestown, Concordia-Moorhead, MSU-Moorhead, and Minnesota Morris.

Kelsey Wattenhofer had the low Cougar totals with a combined score of 194 (100-94). Allison Bot and Meghan Foley were six shots behind (200) with Katelyn Foster (205) and Brittany Lormis (217) rounding out the group.

The Cougars return to the course Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the North Central Invitational in Minneapolis.