Football: Cougars fall short at Westminster

RELATED: UMM football, photo store

After yielding a first quarter field goal, the Cougars took the lead with a four-play, 68-yard drive with all 68 yards coming on the ground. The drive started with a Caleb Kemp rush for nine yards and then another for two to end the first quarter. After changing ends, on the second play of the quarter, quarterback Justin Masloski called his own number and rushed 57 yards for a touchdown. A John Hoff PAT made it 7-3 UMM with 14:01 left in the first half.

Near the end of the half, Westminster drove 48 yards on seven plays for the go-ahead touchdown drive that ended with a Chase Abbington one-yard plunge with 15 seconds remaining. The failed PAT made it 9-7 Westminster at the break.

The Blue Jays added onto their lead as Trent White connected with Matt Quarles on a 61-yard score that made it, 15-7.

Quarles added another big play in the fourth as his 75-yard kickoff return for a score and a Abbington two-point conversion ended the day's scoring.

Minnesota Morris (0-2) returns home to face Eureka next Saturday, Sept. 16 at noon at Big Cat Stadium. Eureka is also 0-2, looking for its first win of the 2017 season.