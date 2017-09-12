Volleyball: Cougars go 4-0 at UMass Boston

RELATED: UMM volleyball, photo purchasing website, Ekness excels on the court

In exhilarating fashion, the Minnesota Morris volleyball team completed a perfect 4-0 Boston trip with a pair of five-set wins, which included a victory at No. 23 Tufts University.

UM-Morris 3, UMass Boston 1

The Cougars defeated the host Beacons in the opener 3 sets to 1 (20-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-15). After dropping the first set, UMM grabbed two close frames before an easy fourth to claim the match.

In the second, the Cougars trailed 22-21 before closing out the set with four straight points. Rachel Mathias and Layne Herrmann teamed for a block to tie it. Two Bekah Morris aces secured the set win.

Minnesota Morris fell behind 4-0 in the third then rattled off eight of the next nine points to take an 8-5 lead. Just like in the second, the Cougars would close out the third with four straight points. Marissa Ekness started and ended the stretch with kills as the Cougars would lead 2 sets to 1.

The Cougars went on a 7-0 spurt in the middle of the fourth to take command. Three Mia Frick kills and an Ekness ace closed out the set and the match.

Ekness had a double-double with 12 kills and 10 digs. Morgan Miller had 11 kills and five blocks. Layne Herrmann totaled 37 assists and Katie Reitsma dug out 27 balls.

UM-Morris 3, Marymount 0

Against Marymount University (Va.), the Cougars cruised to a straight sets (25-14, 25-22, 25-12) win. Ekness had 14 more kills while Miller added 13. Herrmann had 34 assists and Reitsma led with 27 digs.

UM-Morris 3, Tufts 2

Against the host Jumbos of Tufts, the Cougars dropped the first set before winning three of the final four 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-27, 15-10. The Cougars closed out the second set with a 4-0 run which included a block assist from Morgan Miller and Mia Frick and a kill from Marissa Ekness to end it.

UMM used another 4-0 run to come-from-behind to take the third set. A kill from Rachel Mathias and a pair from Ekness gave the Cougars a 2 sets to 1 lead.

After losing a tight fourth set, the Cougars fell behind 4-2 in the fifth. Another 4-0 spurt gave the Cougars a lead they would not relinquish. A Miller kill closed out the set and the match in favor of the Cougars.

Ekness totaled 20 kills with 18 digs. Miller had 17 kills and eight blocks. Layne Herrmann had 55 assists and Katie Reitsma led with 24 digs.

UM-Morris 3, Bowdoin 2

Later against Bowdoin College (Maine), four of the five sets were decided by three points or fewer as the Cougars prevailed 23-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23, 20-18.

UMM were down 2 sets to 1 and 21-15 in the fourth set before staging a comeback. An Ekness kill started a 6-0 rally to tie it at 21. Kills from Ekness and Miller gave the Cougars a 24-22 lead then another Ekness kill closed out the set and tie the match.

The Cougars staged another comeback in the fifth. Down 10-6, UMM scored six of the next eight points to tie it at 12. The teams exchanged the next 12 points and it remained tied at 18. A Miller kill gave the Cougars the lead and a Bowdoin error secured the Cougars' second five-set win of the day.

Miller led the Cougars in both kills (19) and blocks (9). Herrmann added 47 assists and 14 digs. Reitsma led with 34 digs and Bekah Morris added 19.

Minnesota Morris (7-2) returns back to the midwest for a pair of matches Friday, Sept. 15 in Eau Claire. On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Cougars travel to Ashland for a triangular with Northland and Northwestern.

VOLLEYBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Morgan Miller, So., Minnesota Morris

Twin Valley, Minn./Ada-Borup

This is Miller's first time achieving UMAC Offensive Player of the Week. The sophomore is leading all UMAC players in both hitting percentage (.331) and total blocks (42). She collected 67 kills over five matches last week and had 19 in the team's five-set win over Bowdoin.

- Helped Minnesota Morris to 4-0 weekend with a win over No. 23 Tufts

- Collected 67 kills in five matches over the week including 19 vs. Bowdoin

- Currently leads the UMAC in hitting percentage (.331) and total blocks (42)

VOLLEYBALL SETTER OF THE WEEK

Layne Herrmann, So., Minnesota Morris

Brownton, Minn./Glencoe-Silver Lake

Herrmann earns Setter of the Week for the second straight week. She tallied 220 assists (10.0/set) in the Cougars 4-1 week. 55 of those assists game in the team's road win over No. 23 Tufts University. She's producing all over the court as she added 56 digs and 24 kills during the week.

- Tallied 220 assists (10.00 per set) in five matches and four Cougar wins

- Recorded 55 assists in the Cougars' 3-2 win over No. 23-ranked Tufts

- Added 56 digs and 24 kills over the five-match span