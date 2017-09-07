Golf: Cougars compete at UMAC Preview

The Cougar women finished with a team score of 387. St. Scholastica won the team crown with a combined score of 356. Northwestern (373) and UW-Superior (382) were also ahead of the Cougars.

Meghan Foley had the low UMM round on the day with a 94 which was good for 11th place. Teammates Katelyn Foster and Kelsey Wattenhofer were a shot behind with 95s. Brittany Lormis' 103 was good for a tie for 21st.

Women's Results

The Cougar men shot a combined team score of 359. UW-Superior claimed the team title with a score of 300, two shots better than Northwestern.

Kyle Och was the top Cougar on the day as he carded an 80 which was good for a tie for 18th. Hunter Balmer's 88 was good for a tie for 28th. Justice Jensvold (95) and Anthony Bizardie (96) rounded out the Cougar field.

Men's Results

Both teams return to the course Saturday and Sunday at the Cobber Invite in Moorhead.