Volleyball: Bethel holds on to down UM-Morris

After losing the first two sets, the Cougars were in danger of being swept when they trailed 23-19 in the third set. Some Bethel errors combined with a Rachel Mathias kill gave the Cougars the final six points of the frame to send it to a fourth set.

UMM used that momentum to take a big early lead in the fourth. Leading 5-4, the Cougars scored eight straight to take command, 13-4. Mia Frick and Morgan Miller combined on block assists for two of the first three points of the rally and Frick and Ekness each delivered a pair of kills. The Cougars would hold a comfortable edge the rest of the set as a Lindsey Markel kill closed it out at 25-17 to even the match at two sets a piece.

In the fifth set, the two teams exchanged the first eight points before the Cougars gained a 6-4 edge following a Hannah Godzala service ace and a Bethel error. Later tied at 8, another Royal error gave UMM a 9-8 advantage. Bethel would win seven of the last nine points to take the set, 15-11 and the match, 3-2.

Ekness had a 20-20 game with 20 kills and 21 digs. Mathias and Markel added 13 and 11 kills, respectively. Layne Herrmann totaled 47 assists and 14 digs. Katie Reitsma led with 26 digs.

Minnesota Morris (3-2) heads out east to Boston, Mass. for their next contests Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 9.