Soccer: Cougars drop two at home

Carleton 1, UM-Morris 0

The Minnesota Morris Cougars started the 2017 campaign playing host to the Carleton College Knights, and lost a close game 1-0.

The only score of a rainy, overcast day came just 5:32 in the first half off an odd play that bounced right to a Knight and he found the back of the net. The Cougars defense played well in only allowing the Knights six shots on goal.

The Cougars Cody Christ had a solid game in net making five saves on the afternoon.

Augsburg 3, UM-Morris 0

The Minnesota Morris men's soccer team hosted their second game over the holiday weekend as they entertained Augsburg University at the Cougar Soccer Field Sunday. The Cougars were unable to get on the scoreboard and dropped the contest, 3-0.

The game was scoreless until the 29th minute when Augsburg's Tommy Picka drove one into the net from the right side. The Auggies scored again three minutes later when some nice passing yielded a goal for Aidan Sim-Campos.

Peyton Boich ended the scoring in the second half with a goal in the 49th minute.

The Cougars were outshot 13-6 and 5-2 in shots on goal.

Minnesota Morris (0-2) heads on the road for the first time this season as the Cougars play a pair of games in Moorhead next weekend starting with a contest versus Buena Vista Saturday, Sept. 9. The Cougars take on Concordia Moorhead Sunday, Sept. 10.