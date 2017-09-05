Soccer: UM-Morris women split opening weekend games

Augsburg 7, UM-Morris 0

The Cougars opened the 2017 season on the road at Augsburg Friday, Sept. 1 and dropped a 7-0 decision to the Auggies.

The game was a stalemate for the first 26 minutes as first year goalkeeper Megan Tschida made three saves.

The Auggies broke through though in the 27th minute as Jada Olson's header put the first goal on the scoreboard. Goals came in a hurry after that as Augsburg added goals in the 28th and 33rd minutes to go up 3-0 at halftime.

Augsburg added four more in the second half as they outshot Minnesota Morris 27-4 and held a 14-2 edge in shots on goal.

UM-Morris 9, Rockford 0

The Minnesota Morris women's soccer team had a great Labor Day holiday as they scored early and often in a 9-0 rout of Rockford Monday, Sept. 4 in Rockford.

The Cougars held a 36-3 advantage in total shots and 20-2 edge in shots on goal.

The first Cougar goal to enter the net was from Molly Hancuh who put in a loose ball in front in the game's eighth minute. Yu Ito followed with a rebound off the post in the 29th minute to make it 2-0. Hancuh and Ito were all over the box score as each scored three goals and assisted on two more.

Lindsay Clay closed out the first half scoring on a cross from Brooke Lorentz in the 37th minute.

UMM scored six goals over a 21-minute period in the second half. Hancuh and Ito scored twice, Megan Ellingboe went unassisted for her goal, and Lorentz added a goal to go along with her earlier assist.

Three goalkeepers saw time for the Cougars. Megan Tschida played the first half and is credited with her first collegiate win in net.

Minnesota Morris (1-1) continues its road season at Hamline on Saturday, Sept. 9. On Sunday, Sept. 10, the Cougars take on Wisconsin Lutheran in Mankato before opening up the home season next Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 4 p.m. against UW-River Falls.