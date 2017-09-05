Search
    Football: Last minute score lifts Knights over UM-Morris

    By UMM Sports Information Today at 1:13 p.m.
    Taylor Holleman carries the UMM flag onto the field as the Cougars take the field at the start of the game against Martin Luther on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 3
    Justin Masloski rolls out of the pocket looking for a receiver during the season opener against Martin Luther on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Morris. Masloski threw for over 200 yards in his second career start Saturday. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 3
    Nathen Gehlen (59, left) and Taylor Snow (4, right) celebrate after tackling the Martin Luther running back during the season opener for UM-Morris Saturday, Sept. 2 in Morris. Snow had 12 tackles in the game. Gehlen, who was ejected from the game on a first half targeting penalty, had four tackles and a sack. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 3

    A Martin Luther touchdown in the final minute broke a 7-7 tie and the Minnesota Morris football team dropped their season-opening non-conference contest 14-7 Saturday night at Big Cat Stadium.

    The teams played to a scoreless first quarter before Martin Luther put together an 18-play, 88-yard scoring drive to put the game's first points on the scoreboard. On the 9-minute, 33-second touchdown drive, the Knights converted on third-down plays and one fourth-down conversion that culminated with a Zachary Bloomquist 1-yard quarterback keeper.

    The Cougars used a turnover to tie the contest in the third quarter. Austin Baca broke through the line to get to Bloomquist and caused a fumble that Drew Shipley recovered at the MLC 21. Two plays later, Justin Masloski connected with Caleb Kemp on a perfectly executed screen pass that went for 18 yards untouched to the end zone to knot the game at 7 nearly halfway through the quarter.

    Tony Hill gets after Knight QB Zach Bloomquist Saturday afternoon. Brooke Kern / Stevens County TimesIt remained 7-7 until Martin Luther gained possession at their own 29 with 2:36 left in the game. Bloomquist connected with Josh Schroeder for a 21-yard reception into UMM territory. Two more Schroeder receptions brought it down to the 19. Bloomquist then connected with Josh Arndt on a slant that he hauled in at the 10 and then on into the end zone to give MLC a 14-7 lead with 15 seconds remaining.

    UMM had one last attempt, but Masloski's hail mary pass from the MLC 41 was batted away and fell incomplete.

    Masloski threw for 219 yards in his second career start. Drew Walquist caught two passes for 51 yards. Taylor Holleman had six grabs for 50 yards. Defensively, Shipley led with 13 tackles and Taylor Snow added 12.

    Minnesota Morris (0-1) hits the road next Saturday, Sept. 9 for a UMAC contest at Westminster.

    FOOTBALL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

    Drew Shipley, So., Minnesota Morris

    Couer D'Alene, Idaho/Lake City

    - Booted seven punts for 291 yards in loss to Martin Luther

    - Averaged 41.6 yards per punt with a long kick of 50 yards

    - Downed four punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line

