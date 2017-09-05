Football: Last minute score lifts Knights over UM-Morris

The teams played to a scoreless first quarter before Martin Luther put together an 18-play, 88-yard scoring drive to put the game's first points on the scoreboard. On the 9-minute, 33-second touchdown drive, the Knights converted on third-down plays and one fourth-down conversion that culminated with a Zachary Bloomquist 1-yard quarterback keeper.

The Cougars used a turnover to tie the contest in the third quarter. Austin Baca broke through the line to get to Bloomquist and caused a fumble that Drew Shipley recovered at the MLC 21. Two plays later, Justin Masloski connected with Caleb Kemp on a perfectly executed screen pass that went for 18 yards untouched to the end zone to knot the game at 7 nearly halfway through the quarter.

It remained 7-7 until Martin Luther gained possession at their own 29 with 2:36 left in the game. Bloomquist connected with Josh Schroeder for a 21-yard reception into UMM territory. Two more Schroeder receptions brought it down to the 19. Bloomquist then connected with Josh Arndt on a slant that he hauled in at the 10 and then on into the end zone to give MLC a 14-7 lead with 15 seconds remaining.

UMM had one last attempt, but Masloski's hail mary pass from the MLC 41 was batted away and fell incomplete.

Masloski threw for 219 yards in his second career start. Drew Walquist caught two passes for 51 yards. Taylor Holleman had six grabs for 50 yards. Defensively, Shipley led with 13 tackles and Taylor Snow added 12.

Minnesota Morris (0-1) hits the road next Saturday, Sept. 9 for a UMAC contest at Westminster.

FOOTBALL SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Drew Shipley, So., Minnesota Morris

Couer D'Alene, Idaho/Lake City

- Booted seven punts for 291 yards in loss to Martin Luther

- Averaged 41.6 yards per punt with a long kick of 50 yards

- Downed four punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line