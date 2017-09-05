Golf: UM-Morris take third at Twin Ports Collegiate

Results

St. Scholastica won the team crown with a two-day team score of 733. UW-Superior was second carding a score of 745 and Minnesota Morris was next in line with an 826. Bethany Lutheran (870), North Central (1147), and Northland (1227) rounded out the team scoring.

The top Cougar finisher was Kelsey Wattenhofer who carded a pair of 99s to come in ninth place with a total score of 198. Katelyn Foster had the second lowest score amongst Cougar golfers as she shot a 204 (100-104), good for 13th place. Meghan Foley finished with a 211 (105-106). Allison Bot was close behind with a 213 (111-102) and Joy Stephansen closed out the Cougar scoring with a 226 (116-110).

The Cougars return to the course Wednesday, Sept. 6 at the UMAC Preview in Alexandria.