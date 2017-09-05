Cross Country: Cougars open season at Cobber Invite

On the men's side, the Cobbers took the team competition with 27 points. The Cougars followed with 48 points and Concordia's alumni finished with 59.

Men's results

Tyler Sassenberg was UMM's top runner as he finished fifth overall with a time of 16:31.9 over the 5-kilometer course. Raymond Abraham (16:46.8) and David Roanhorse (16:57.3) were the other Cougars to place in the top ten as they finished eighth and tenth, respectively. Rounding out the Cougars top five were Ryan Anderson (16:59.4, 11th) and Edmund Cease (17:15.9, 14th).

For the women, they also claimed second place with 59 team points. Concordia won the competition with 17 points and Jamestown placed third with 60.

Women's results

Katherine Novak was the first Cougar to cross the finish line as her time of 20:11.9 was good for fifth. She was followed by Brynn Gellner who placed 11th (21:12.8), Alexa Yeager who came in 12th (21:16.3), Elisabeth Anderson who placed 16th (21:47.1), and Paige Stearns who finished 16th (21:58.5).

The Cougar cross country teams next compete Sept. 16 at the St. Olaf Invitational in Northfield.