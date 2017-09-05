Volleyball: Cougars 3-1 at Sugar Loaf Classic

After a perfect first day at the Ground Round Sugar Loaf Classic at Saint Mary's University, the Minnesota Morris volleyball team took one of two matches on Saturday to end the weekend with three wins in four contests.

UM-Morris 3, St. Mary’s 0

The Cougars faced tournament host Saint Mary's in the opening match and earned a straight sets victory over the MIAC school, 25-18, 25-15, 25-19.

Morgan Miller led a balanced Cougar hitting attack with 13 kills. Newcomer Rachel Mathias added 12 and Marissa Ekness collected seven. Layne Herrmann, last season's UMAC Rookie of the Year, had 29 assists and also chipped in with six digs. Reigning UMAC Defensive Player of the Year, Katie Reitsma, led with 10 digs. Full box stats here.

UM-Morris 3, Chicago 0

In the late match on Friday, the Cougars went the distance to top the University of Chicago, a team who received votes in the AVCA national rankings.

Still riding the momentum of their first match sweep, the Cougars defeated the Maroons, 25-13 in the first set.

The teams split the next two sets and Chicago went overtime to even the match at two sets a piece with a 26-24 win in the fourth. UMM raced to a 6-1 edge in the deciding frame. Three kills from Ekness and another by Mia Frick helped give the Cougars the lead. Later, leading 12-7, a Maroon error, an Ekness kill, and a Reitsma ace closed out the set and match in favor of the Cougars.

Ekness led three Cougars in double figures with 22 kills. Mathias had 13 and Miller added 10. Herrmann had 48 assists. Reitsma dug out 25 balls. Sierra Nori collected 13 and Ekness totaled 12. Full box stats here.

Luther 3, UM-Morris 1

The Cougars fell 3-1 to Luther in the opening match of the Sugar Loaf Classic on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Winona. Luther won 25-18, 17-25, 25-20, 25-23.

Ekness led UMM with 17 kills. Rachel Mathias added 14, and Morgan Miller finished with 11.

Miller also had three blocks. Full box stats here.

UM-Morris 3, Ripon 0

After losing their first match on Saturday to Luther College, the Cougars bounced back nicely to take down Ripon College in straight sets.

The Cougars were able to handle Ripon with relative ease, 25-14, 25-20, 25-12. Six different Cougars recorded kills led by Morgan Miller, Rachel Mathias, and Marissa Ekness who each recorded nine. Katie Reitsma led with 16 digs and Layne Herrmann totaled 28 assists. Full box stats here.

Minnesota Morris (3-1) returns to Morris for their home opener Tuesday, Sept. 5 against Bethel at 7:30 p.m. at the PE Center.

VOLLEYBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Katie Reitsma, Sr., Minnesota Morris

Sauk Centre, Minn./Sauk Centre

- Led Cougars to 2-2 record in Pacific Coast Classic hosted by Pomona Pitzer

- Averaged 31.75 digs per set to lead the Cougars defensively

- Earned All-Tournament Team honors

VOLLEYBALL SETTER OF THE WEEK

Layne Herrmann, So., Minnesota Morris

Brownton, Minn./Glencoe-Silver Lake

- Tallied 146 assists (9.73 per set) in four matches and three Cougar wins

- Recorded 46 assists in the Cougars' 3-2 win over Concordia Chicago

- Added 41 assists in a four-set loss to Luther