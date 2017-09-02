Search
    Football: UM-Morris opens season with Knights

    By Brooke Kern Today at 9:01 a.m.
    Justin Masloski looks for a receiver during a scrimmage with M|State Fergus Falls on Friday, Aug. 25 in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 2

    The Minnesota Morris football team opens up the 2017 season against Martin Luther in a non-conference game at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.

    In 2016, the Cougars went 6-4 overall under second-year head coach Robert Cushman. Cushman left for Occidental College in August and UMM quickly named Matt Johnson and Marty Hoffmann co-head coaches for the 2017 season.

    One of those six victories in 2016 was a 31-7 win over Martin Luther College on Saturday, Oct. 8 during UMM homecoming week in Morris.

    UMM and Martin Luther will meet each other against on Saturday, Oct. 7 for its UMAC game in New Ulm.

    Brooke Kern

