Football: UM-Morris opens season with Knights

In 2016, the Cougars went 6-4 overall under second-year head coach Robert Cushman. Cushman left for Occidental College in August and UMM quickly named Matt Johnson and Marty Hoffmann co-head coaches for the 2017 season.

One of those six victories in 2016 was a 31-7 win over Martin Luther College on Saturday, Oct. 8 during UMM homecoming week in Morris.

UMM and Martin Luther will meet each other against on Saturday, Oct. 7 for its UMAC game in New Ulm.