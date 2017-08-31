Golf: Balmer leads UMM in mens opener

Cougar senior Hunter Balmer was just two shots off the lead with an 84 to finish in third place. MLC's Alex Lindemann (82) and Ethan Jaeger (83) were just ahead of Balmer.

Newcomer Justice Jensvold had the second best Cougar round with a 94. He was followed by Anthony Bizardie(100) and Mitch Baumann (106).

The Cougars are back on the course Sept. 6 at the UMAC Preview in Alexandria.