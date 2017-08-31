Golf: Balmer leads UMM in mens opener
The Minnesota Morris men's golf team got the 2017-2018 athletic season started Monday, Aug. 28 when the Cougars teed off at the UMM/MLC Dual at the Litchfield Golf Course. Martin Luther had four of the top five finishers and took the dual from the Cougars 348-384.
Cougar senior Hunter Balmer was just two shots off the lead with an 84 to finish in third place. MLC's Alex Lindemann (82) and Ethan Jaeger (83) were just ahead of Balmer.
Newcomer Justice Jensvold had the second best Cougar round with a 94. He was followed by Anthony Bizardie(100) and Mitch Baumann (106).
The Cougars are back on the course Sept. 6 at the UMAC Preview in Alexandria.