Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Golf: UM-Morris women down Knights

    By UMM Sports Information Today at 2:46 p.m.

    Senior Kelsey Wattenhofer and the Minnesota Morris women's golf team got the 2017-2018 season off to a good start Monday, Aug. 28 as the Cougars defeated Martin Luther 392-431 with Wattenhofer taking medalist honors in Litchfield.

    Four of the five lowest rounds on Monday were recorded by Cougar golfers. Wattenhofer's 93 was two shots better than teammate Katelyn Foster (95), who came in second. Meghan Foley's round of 101 was good for fourth and she was followed by Allison Bot's 103. Joy Stephansen came in seventh with a round of 110.

    The Cougars will spend Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1 and 2 at the Twin Ports Collegiate event hosted by St. Scholastica and UW-Superior.

    Explore related topics:sportsCougarsCollegecollege golfUMM CougarsUM-MorrisUniversity of Minnesota MorrisUMM Cougar golf
    Advertisement
    randomness