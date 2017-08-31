Golf: UM-Morris women down Knights

Four of the five lowest rounds on Monday were recorded by Cougar golfers. Wattenhofer's 93 was two shots better than teammate Katelyn Foster (95), who came in second. Meghan Foley's round of 101 was good for fourth and she was followed by Allison Bot's 103. Joy Stephansen came in seventh with a round of 110.

The Cougars will spend Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1 and 2 at the Twin Ports Collegiate event hosted by St. Scholastica and UW-Superior.