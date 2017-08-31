Golf: UM-Morris women down Knights
Senior Kelsey Wattenhofer and the Minnesota Morris women's golf team got the 2017-2018 season off to a good start Monday, Aug. 28 as the Cougars defeated Martin Luther 392-431 with Wattenhofer taking medalist honors in Litchfield.
Four of the five lowest rounds on Monday were recorded by Cougar golfers. Wattenhofer's 93 was two shots better than teammate Katelyn Foster (95), who came in second. Meghan Foley's round of 101 was good for fourth and she was followed by Allison Bot's 103. Joy Stephansen came in seventh with a round of 110.
The Cougars will spend Friday and Saturday, Sept. 1 and 2 at the Twin Ports Collegiate event hosted by St. Scholastica and UW-Superior.