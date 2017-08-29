Soccer: Cougars fifth in UMAC preseason poll

Despite losing some offensive talent, the Saints are predicted to continue their dominance in 2017 taking 63 points and seven first-place votes to top the UMAC Men’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll announced Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The Minnesota Morris mens soccer team was selected to finish fifth in the UMAC preseason coaches poll.

St. Scholastica - 63 points (7 First Place Votes) Wisconsin-Superior - 58 points (2 First Place Votes) Northwestern - 49 points Martin Luther - 37 points Minnesota Morris - 36 points Crown - 32 points North Central - 24 points Bethany Lutheran - 16 points Northland - 9 points

Rob Pipal | 21st Season |

2016 Season

0-8 UMAC, 0-20 | 9th |

Top Returners

- Jonathan Sehloff, So., M | UMAC Individual Sportsmanship | Started all 20 games in 2017 | 1 goal and 1 assist |

- Samuel Duran, So., F | Played in all 20 contests | Two goals and 1 assist |

Need to Know

Head Coach Rob Pipal will welcome 12 new student-athletes to the 2017 men’s soccer roster including 10 freshmen.

Barry Chastey | 12th Season |

2016 Season

8-0-0 UMAC, 12-8-1 | 1st |

Postseason: UMAc Tournament Champions, Lost to Univ. of St. Thomas 2-1 (2OT) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

Top Returners

- Luke Buckton, Jr., MF | 2016 First Team All-UMAC | 11 Goals, 9 Assists, 5 GW Goals |

- Armin Bobaric, So., MF | 2016 Second Team All-UMAC | 7 Assists, 2 GW Goals |

- Kyle Hewitt, Jr., D | 2016 Second Team All-UMAC | Started 20 Games |

Need to Know

The Saints will enter the season having not lost a conference game in 110 consecutive contests - a NCAA record

Luke Herbert | 2nd Season |

2016 Season

4-4 UMAC, 7-12-1 | 5th |

Postseason: Lost in first-round playoff game to MLC (3-2 in 2OT)

Top Returners

- Storm Heyer, Sr., F | First Team All-UMAC | 11 goals, 7 assists |

- Ger Jones, Sr., F | HM All-UMAC | | 6 goals, 6 assists |

- Cole Hempfling, So. , D | Defender led team in minutes as a freshman |

Need to Know

Crown will return nine starters from last year’s team

Paul Koelpin | 22nd Season |

2016 Season

4-3-1 UMAC, 10-9-1 | 4th |

Top Returners

- Nate Graumann, Sr., B | First Team All-UMAC 2016 | 1 G, 1 A, 17 starts |

- Joseph Graumann, So., F | Second Team All-UMAC 2016 | 8 G, 3 A, 81 SH |

- Josh Koelpin, Jr., M | 2 G, 3 A, 39 SH |

Need to Know

MLC’s fourth place finish in the UMAC standings was its best since the 2008 season.

George Carr | 1st Season |

2016 Season

3-4-1 UMAC, 15-7-1| 6th|

Top Returners

- Gabe Hartwig, Jr., GK | UMAC All Conference Honorable Mention | NCCAA All American | 1.01 GAA, 10 shut outs, 113 saves

- Josue Boutouli, F | UMAC All Conference Second Team | 12 goals, 2 assists

- Ian Brekhus, Sr., F | UMAC All Conference Second Team | 11 Goals, 3 assists

Joel Person | 1st Season |

2016 Season

1-7 UMAC, 1-15 | 8th |

Top Returners

- Thomas Whiting, Sr., GK

- Hector Gaona, Jr., M | 2016 All-UMAC Honorable Mention |

- Jesse Kahn, So., F

Need to Know

This is Coach Person’s first season as Head Coach of LumberJack Soccer.

Scott Turnbull | 8th Season |

2016 Season

3-5 UMAC record, 4-13 | 7th |

Top Returners

- Cody Christ, Sr., GK | 2014 All-UMAC First Team, UMAC Co-Defensive Player of Year, 2015 All-UMAC First Team, 2016 All-UMAC Second Team | 83 saves, 0.755 save pct., 1.71 GAA, 2 shutouts |

- Joshua Bartels, Sr., MF | 2015 All-UMAC First Team, 2016 All-UMAC HM | 11 points (4G, 3A), 1 GW, 0.235 SH pct. |

- Luqman Barre, Sr., MF | 2015 All-UMAC First Team | 7 points (2G, 3A) |

Need to Know

The Cougars have qualified for UMAC postseason play in six of Turnbull’s seven seasons as head coach.

Greg Wheaton | 19th Season |

2016 Season

5-3 UMAC, 8-9-1 | 3rd|

Postseason: Lost in semifinal of UMAC playoffs vs. UW-Superior

Top Returners

- Turner Main, Sr., GK | UMAC All-Conference (2014), UMAC Player of the Week (x3) | 281 career saved goals, six career shut-out contests|

- Matthew McCann, Sr., M | UMAC All-Conference (2014, 2015, 2016), UMAC Academic All-Conference (2014, 2015, 2016), UMAC Rookie of the Year (2014), UMAC Sportsmanship Award (2016), UMAC Player of the Week (x1) | Other Honors | Four Career game-winning goals, 15 Career goals scored, Ranked second on team leaderboard for goals scored in 2016 (5)|

- Derrick Aminga, So., M/F | UMAC All-Conference (2016), UMAC Player of the Week (x1) | Other Honors | Four career goals scored, One career game-winning goal, Ranked fourth on team leaderboard for goals scored in 2016 (4)|

- Mark Cleope, So., F | UMAC All-Conference (2016) | Other Honors | Four career goals scored, Two career game-winning goals, Ranked third on team leaderboard for goals scored in 2016 (4)|

Joe Mooney | 10th Season |

2016 Season

9-1 UMAC, 13-7-1 | 2nd |

Postseason: Seeded second in UMAC tournament, UMAC Semi-final win 5-1 vs. Northwestern, UMAC Final loss 2-2 (pk shootout 3-2) to St. Scholastica

Top Returners

- Jon Bucklew, Sr., F | All-UMAC 2015, 2016 | NSCAA All-Wisconsin Team (2015 Second Team, 2016 First Team), 2016 and 2017 Team Captain| 16 goals, 7 assists, 39 points (1st in UMAC) |

- Eric Watson, So., F | 2016 UMAC Rookie of the Year | 12 goals, 3 assists, 27 points (6th in UMAC)

- Hugo Roos, Jr., D | All-UMAC 2016, 2016 UMAC Defensive Player of the Year| 2016 NSCAA All-Wisconsin Second Team | 2 goals, 2 assists, 6 points |

Need to Know

In 2016 the team started very cold, going 0-6 in its first 6 games. The team then found its stride and went 13-1-1 in its last 15 games.