Soccer: UM-Morris women take second in preseason poll

In the 2017 UMAC Women's Soccer Preseason Coaches' Poll announced Monday, Aug. 28, the Cougars received three first place votes, but are picked to finish second right behind St. Scholastica.

St. Scholastica - 58 points (4 First Place votes) Minnesota Morris - 55 points (3) Northland - 54 points (2) Northwestern - 47 points Bethany Lutheran - 35 points

T6. Martin Luther - 24 points

T6. Wisconsin-Superior - 24 points

Crown - 14 points North Central - 13 points

Derick Lyngholm | 11th Season|

2016 Season

4-3-1 UMAC, 10-10-2 | 5th |

Postseason: Lost to #1 Northland in overtime of the UMAC Semifinals. Beat Northwestern 2-1 in the first round of the postseason tournament.

Top Returners

- Nicole Moldstad, Sr., M | 3x All-UMAC Second Team | #2 on BLC career scoring list |11G, 8A, 30 Pts

- Averi Cash, Sr., GK | All-UMAC HM | 2x UMAC Defensive POW | 5 shutouts & 1.38 GAA

- Sarah Paul, Jr., D | All- UMAC 2nd Team | Lead a defense that registered 8 shutouts

Need to Know

- 2017 marks the 20th anniversary of BLC women's soccer

- In the past seven seasons, the Vikings have played 7 UMAC postseason contests. Six of those seven contests have gone to overtime or a shootout.

Dave Reyelts | 18th Season |

2016 Season

5-1-2 UMAC, 7-9-4 | 2nd |

Postseason: Lost to Minnesota Morris in a penalty kick shootout in the UMAC Tournament semifinals

Top Returners

- Hannah Zeis, Jr., MF | 2016 First Team All-UMAC| Started 19 Games, 2 Goals, 2 Assists |

- Taylor Olson, Sr., F | 2016 First Team All-UMAC | 7 Goals, 5 Assists, Played only 16 Games |

- Cali Marsaa, Sr., D | 2016 First Team All-UMAC; 2015 Honorable Mention All-UMAC | Played in only 14 Games, Helped team record four shutouts |

Need to Know

The Saints had three non-wins (loss, tie) in conference play last season for the first time since the 2002 season.

Jamison Ross | 7th Season |

2016 Season

1-7 UMAC, 3-14-2 | T-8th |

Top Returners

- Anna Kragt, So., F | UMAC All-Conference Honorable Mention | 10 goals, .333 shot %, 16 shots on goal |

- Katelyn Carter, Jr., M | UMAC All-Conference Honorable Mention | 3 goals, 2 assists, 14 shots on goal |

- Monika Russell, Sr., M | 16 starts, 1433 minutes, 17 games played |

Need to Know

Ended last season with a two game winning streak, with wins over Mount Mary and at Bethany Lutheran. Carter ended the season with a hat trick for her first three goals of the season.

Jeff Schone | 7th Season |

2016 Season

3-4-1 UMAC, 4-13-1 | 6th |

Top Returners

- Emily Muir, Sr., B | 2nd Team All-UMAC 2016 | 1 G, 16 starts, 2.87 team GAA |

- Sarah Kell, Sr., B | HM All-UMAC 2016 | 3 year starter at center back, 2.87 team GAA |

- Hailey Johnson, Sr., M | 1 G, 5 A, 45 SH |

Need to Know

The Knights will be looking to replace departed senior Jenna Maurer, who finished her MLC career third in program history with 49 career goals.

Andrew Cameron | 3rd Season |

2016 Season

2-6 UMAC, 4-13| 7th |

Top Returners

- Dakotah Sparrman, Sr., F | 2nd-Team All-UMAC | NCCAA All-Region | 10 goals, 3 assists, 23 points |

- Linnea Madsen, Jr., M | UMAC Academic All- UMAC | 2 goals, 4 points|

- Abby Schwinden, Jr., M | Honorable Mention All-UMAC | NCCAA All-Region | 5 goals, 11 points, 2 game winning goals |

Justin Sexton | 3rd Season |

2016 Season

7-0-1 UMAC, 12-6-1 | 1st |

Top Returners

- Harley Kinney, So, D | UMAC Rookie of the Year |

- Kaiya Voldberg, Jr, F | UMAC First Team |

- Gretchen Hamernick-Winters, Jr. | UMAC First Team |

Need to Know

Northland won the UMAC regular season title for the first time in program history in 2016.

Dan Magner | 12th season |

2016 Season

5-2-1 UMAC record, 8-8-3 Overall record | 3rd |

Postseason: UMAC Tournament Champions – d. St. Scholastica on PKs in semis, d. Northland 2-0 in finals, lost to UW-Whitewater 3-0 in NCAAs.

Top Returners

- Molly Hancuh, Sr., MF | 2014 All-UMAC First Team, UMAC Rookie of Year, 2015 All-UMAC First Team, 2016 All-UMAC First Team | 2016 NSCAA All-Region Third Team | 41 points (18G, 5A), 5 GW, 0.281 SH pct. |

- Yu Ito, Jr., F/MF | 2015 All-UMAC First Team, UMAC Rookie of Year, 2016 All-UMAC First Team | 2016 NSCAA All-Region Third Team | 20 points (7G, 6A), 1 GW, 0.194 SH pct. |

- Juliet Batista, Sr., MF | 2015 All-UMAC First Team, 2016 All-UMAC Second Team |

Need to Know

Last season's NCAA Tournament appearance was the first in program history.

Josh Pettit | 11th Season|

2016 Season

5-3 UMAC, 9-8 | 4th |

Postseason: Lost in first round UMAC playoffs vs. Bethany Lutheran

Top Returners

- Emily Goeppinger, Sr., F | UMAC All-Conference (2014, 2015, 2016) | Other Honors | Nine career goals scored, Four career game-winning goals, Sixth on team leaderboard for goals scored in 2016 (3)|

- Anna Hitterdal, Sr., M/F | UMAC All-Conference (2016), UMAC Academic All-Conference (2016, 2015, 2014 ) | CoSIDA Academic All-District (2016)| Eight career goals scored, Two career game-winning goals, Fifth on team leaderboard for goals scored in 2016 (3)|

- Linley Norman, So., F | UMAC All-Conference (2016) | Other Honors | Five career goals scored, Team leader in goals scored in 2016 (5)|

- Dana Lehtinen, So., D | UMAC All-Conference (2016), UMAC Player of the Week (x1) | Four career goals scored, Three career game-winning goals, Third on team leaderboard for goals scored in 2016 (4)|

Allison DeGroot |1st Season |

2016 Season

1-7 UMAC, 1-16 | T-8th |

Top Returners

- Bailey Henderson, Sr., GK |17 games played/started, 3.59 goals against average, 150 saves |

- Tatum Lardinois, So., Midfielder | All UMAC 2016 | 1 goal, 4 shots on goal, 15 games played |

- Britt Zieroth, Sr., F | 17 games played/started, 1 assist, 11 shots on goal |

Need to Know

All Yellowjacket wins over the last two years have come in conference play.