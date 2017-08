Austin Baca and Marcos Luna both tackle Spartan rusher during a scrimmage against M|State Friday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 1 / 23

Steven Severson breaks tackles during a scrimmage against M|State Friday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 2 / 23

Head coach Matt Johnson gets his offense ready to go during a scrimmage against M|State Friday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 3 / 23

Gabe Akipa wraps up a M|State RB during a scrimmage Friday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 4 / 23

Dominic Goseyun wraps up the running back during a scrimmage against M|State Friday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 5 / 23

Justin Masloski calls a play during a scrimmage against M|State Friday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 6 / 23

The UMM offensive line prior to a snap during a scrimmage against M|State Friday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 7 / 23

Justin Masloski hands off to Caleb Kemp during a scrimmage against M|State Friday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 8 / 23

Caleb Kemp gets wrapped up during a scrimmage against M|State Friday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 9 / 23

Justin Masloski looks for an open receiver during a scrimmage against M|State Friday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 10 / 23

Marty Hoffmann talks with Marcos Luna during a scrimmage against M|State Friday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 11 / 23

Nathan Sheridan and Steven Severson celebrate after a TD reception during a scrimmage against M|State Friday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 12 / 23

Nathan Sheridan (right ) celebrates with Nathan Laurence (left) after a touchdown during a scrimmage against M|State Friday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 13 / 23

John Hoff kicks an extra point during a scrimmage against M|State Friday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 14 / 23

UMM celebrates in the end zone after Connor Oldenburg intercepted a pass during a scrimmage against M|State Friday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 15 / 23

Preston Fifarek takes off after he intercepted a pass during a scrimmage against M|State Friday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 16 / 23

Nathan Gehlen sacks the quarterback during a scrimmage against M|State Friday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 17 / 23

Nathan Gehlen celebrates after a sack during a scrimmage against M|State Friday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 18 / 23

Gerald Rushing protects the ball during a scrimmage against M|State Friday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 19 / 23

Elijah Northquest gets ready to air it out during a scrimmage against M|State Friday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 20 / 23

Quinten Eberhardy looks for an open receiver during a scrimmage against M|State Friday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 21 / 23

Cyaron Williams jumps off the line after the snap during a scrimmage against M|State Friday evening. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times 22 / 23