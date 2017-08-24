Cross Country: UM-Morris women second in preseason poll

Minnesota Morris won the UMAC title in 2014 and would love the opportunity to take it back once again, but knows it will be a tall order to unseat the Saints. Fortunately, the experience Cougars bring back three of their top four performers from last season with Elisabeth Anderson and Katherine Novak leading that group after placing in the top 10. With that experience, the Cougars hope to place in the top two as a team for the ninth-consecutive season.

St. Scholastica - 61 Points (7 First Place Votes) Minnesota Morris - 54 Points Wisconsin-Superior - 48 Points (1 First Place Vote) Bethany Lutheran - 46 Points (1 First Place Vote) Northwestern - 34 Points Martin Luther - 29 Points Crown - 24 Points

T-8. North Central - 14 Points

T-8. Northland - 14 Points

Michael Dunn | 3rd Season |

2016 Season

| 3rd | 81 Points |

Postseason: Megan Sauer Finished in the top 50 in Regional Championship

Top Runners

- Morgan Sauer, Jr. | All-UMAC 2016 | 2016 Championships: 12th Place, 24:45, 2nd team finisher |

- Kirsten Elyea, Sr. | All-UMAC 2015 | 2016 Championships: 24th Place, 25:44, 4th team finisher

- Brianna Soutthivong, So. | 2016 Championships: 60th Place, 28:00, 6th team finisher |

Chad Salmela | 2nd Season |

2016 Season

| 1st | 27 Points |

Postseason: Casey Hovland finished 33rd at NCAA Championships

Top Runners

- Casey Hovland, Sr. | 2015 and 2016 First Team All-UMAC | 2016 NCAA All-American; 2015 and 2016 USTFCCCA All-Central Region | 2016 Championships: 1st, 21:49, 1st team finisher |

- Nicole Gilman, So. | 2016 First Team All-UMAC | 2016 Championships: 3rd, 23:49, 3rd team finisher |

- Kelsey Dickinson, Sr. | 2016 Second Team All-UMAC | 2016 Championships: 8th, 24:22, 4th team finisher |

Need to Know

Senior Casey Hovland became the first Saint to win back-to-back UMAC Championships since CSS Hall of Famer Desiree Budd did so in 2001-02

Bill Braunger | 3rd Season |

2016 Season

| 6th | 136 Points |

Top Runners

- Mackenzie Nelson, So. | UMAC All-Conference 2nd Team | 2016 Championships: 15th, 25:11, 1st team finisher |

- Kayle Fickle, So. | 2016 Championships: 17th, 25:27, 2nd team finisher |

- Elizabeth Kern, Sr. | 2016 Championships: 25th, 25:49, 3rd team finisher |

Need to Know

Youth was at the top last year, with both top runners freshman, highlighted by Nelson becoming Crown’s first all-conference selection in Cross-Country since Crown became an NCAA institution. They return hoping to improve and build the program along with them.

Matt Pearson | 4th season |

2016 Season

| 7th | 176points |

Top Runners

- Sydney Cody, Jr. | 2016 Championships: 20th place, 25:38.0, #1 team finisher |

- Rachel Winter, Sr. | 2016 Championships: 30th place, 26:29.6, #2 team finisher |

- Abby Lash, Jr. | 2016 Championships: 46th place, 27:31.3, #7 team finisher |

Trey Meadows| 9th Season |

2016 Season

| 9th | 253 Points |

Top Runners

- Raen Barcelon, So. | 2016 Championships: 40th, 26:52, 1st team finisher |

- Bri Griffin | 2016 Championships: 80th, 30:11, 3rd team finisher |

Need to Know

NCU will feature an almost completely new top five and should have improved quality at the front and back of their scoring runners with experienced additions.

Peter Macky | 3rd Season |

2016 Season

| 8th | 235 Points |

Postseason: Central Regional 31st place

Top Runners

- Marley Pietz, Jr. | 2016 Championships: DNF due to injury|

- Isa Meyer, Jr. | 2016 Championships: 44th, 27:02, 2nd team finisher|

- Hailey Keen, Jr. | 2016 Championships: 62nd, 28:09, 3rd team finisher |

Tony Krueger | 3rd Season |

2016 Season

| 2nd | 74 Points |

Top Runners

- Elisabeth Anderson, Sr. | 2016 All-UMAC First Team | 2016 Championships: 4th, 24:00.8, 1st team finisher |

- Katherine Novak, Jr. | 2016 All-UMAC Second Team | 2016 Championships: 10th, 24:41.2, 3rd team finisher |

- Arre Langer, Jr. | 2016 Championships: 24th, 25:50.0, 4th team finisher |

Steven Thiessen | 26th Season |

2016 Season

| 5th |123 Points |

Top Runners

- Claire Sulflow, So. | UMAC All-Conference (2016), UMAC Academic All-Conference (2016), UMAC Player of the Week (x1) |

- Jane Hulterstrum, So. | UMAC Academic All-Conference (2016) | 2016 Championships: 25th, 25:54.2, #3 team finisher |

- Susan Porter, So.| UMAC Academic All-Conference (2016) | 2016 Championships: 35th, 26:54.3, #4 team finisher |

- McKenzie Olson, So.| 2016 Championships: 47th, 27:32.9, #6 team finisher |

Glen Drexler | 7th Season |

2016 Season

| 4th | 91 Points |

Postseason: Placed 25th at NCAA Central Regional

Top Runners

- Kelli Praska, Jr. | All-UMAC 2015, 2016 | 2016 Championships: 6th, 24:05.8, 1st on team |

- Anna Kalin, So. | 2016 Championships: Finish, 25:39.4, 3rd on team |

- Michaela Ruhman, Jr. | 2016 Championships: Finish, 25:55.1, 4th on team |

Need to Know

The Yellowjacket women’s cross country team earned the team academic award from the USTFCCCA for a tenth straight year in 2016-17.