Cross Country: UM-Morris fourth after tie in preseason poll

Martin Luther and UW-Superior both tied for the top spot in the preseason poll announced Thursday, Aug. 24.

T-1. Martin Luther - 57 Points (4 First Place Votes)

T-1. Wisconsin-Superior - 57 Points (4 First Place Votes)

St. Scholastica - 53 Points (1 First Place Vote) Minnesota Morris - 45 Points Northwestern - 37 Points Bethany Lutheran - 26 Points Northland - 21 Points North Central - 17 Points Crown - 11 Points

Michael Dunn | 3rd Season |

2016 Season

| 7th | 200 Points |

Top Runners

- Stefan Prince, So. | 2016 Championships: 45th Place, 29:48, 2nd team finisher |

- Zach Dantzman, Sr. | 2016 Championships: 52nd Place, 30:11, 3rd team finisher |

- Nathan Birr, So. | 2016 Championships: 62nd Place, 30:49, 5th team finisher |

Chad Salmela | 2nd Season |

2016 Season

| 4th | 76 Points |

Top Runners

- Easton Foss, Jr. | 2015 and 2016 Second Team All-UMAC | 2016 Championships: 13th, 27:29, 3rd team finisher |

- Cameron Pearson, So. | 2016 Second Team All-UMAC| 2016 Championships: 11th, 27:22, 2nd team finisher |

- Ryan St. Clair, Jr. | 2016 Championships: 28th, 28:47, 6th team finisher |

Need to Know

Last year’s fourth place finish at the UMAC Championships was the program’s lowest since the 2001 season

Bill Braunger | 3rd Season |

2016 Season

| 9th | 260 points |

Top Runners

- Michael Elmhorst, Sr. | 2016 Championships: 66th, 32:04, 1st team finisher |

- Jon Wedemeier, So. | 2016 Championships: 76th, 33:44, 3rd team finisher |

Matt Pearson | 1st Season |

2016 Season

| 2nd | 57 points |

Top Runners

- Ben Bitter, So. | First Team All-UMAC | 2016 Championships: 6th place, 26:57.7, #1 team finisher |

- Ryan Gurgel, So. | Second Team All-UMAC | 2016 Championships: 8th place, 27:09.5, #2 team finisher |

- Justin Wilkens, Sr. | Second Team All-UMAC 2016, All-UMAC 2014, 15 | 2016 Championships: 10th place, 27:17.6, #3 team finisher |

Need to Know

MLC returns four runners who have earned All-UMAC honors at least once in their careers.

Trey Meadows| 12th Season |

2016 Season

| 8th | 219 Points |

Top Runners

- Kaleb Gunderson, Jr.| 2016 Championships: 33rd, 29:12, 1st team finisher |

- Austin Hagemeister, So. | 2016 Championships: 53rd, 30:13, 2nd team finisher |

- Daniel Morgenstern, Sr. | 2016 Championships: 56th, 30:16, 3rd team finisher |

Need to Know

NCU returns their top four from last season’s UMAC meet.

Peter Macky | 3rd Season |

2016 Season

| 6th | 196 points |

Postseason: Central Regional 29th place

Top Runners

- Alec Drachenberg, Jr. | 2016 Championships: 36th, 29:22, 1st team finisher |

- Taylor Hansen, Jr. | 2016 Championships: 38th, 29:28, 2nd team finisher |

- Gabe Thornton, So. | 2016 Championships: 46th, 29:51, 3rd team finisher |

Need to Know

Last year’s team captain, Tyler Larson, will return as assistant coach this year.

Tony Krueger | 3rd Season |

2016 Season

| 3rd | 67 Points |

Top Runners

- Tyler Sassenberg, Jr. | 2016 All-UMAC Second Team | 2016 Championships: 9th, 27:13.0, 2nd team finisher |

- David Roanhorse, Jr. | 2016 Championships: 16th, 27:40.6, 3rd team finisher |

- Edmund Cease, So. | 2016 Championships: 18th, 27:55.1, 4th team finisher |

Need to Know

The Cougars third place UMAC Championship finish in 2016 was their highest since they tied for second in 2013.

Steven Thiessen | 26th Season |

2016 Season

| 5th | 83 Points |

Top Runners

- Jackson Peterson, Sr. | All-UMAC (2014, 2015, 2016), Academic All-UMAC (2014, 2015, 2016), UMAC Player of the Week (x1), UMAC Sportsmanship Award Recipient (2016) | 2016 Championships: 5th, 27:00.8, #1 team finisher |

- Will Maki, Sr. | All-UMAC (2014, 2015, 2016), Academic All-UMAC (2014), UMAC Player of the Week (x1)| 2016 Championships: 12th, 27:25.8, #2 team finisher |

- Garrett Crown, Jr. | Academic All-UMAC (2015, 2016), 2016 Championships: 20th, 28:02.1, #3 team finisher |

- Eric Melendez, Jr.| Academic All-UMAC (2015, 2016), 2016 Championships: 21st, 28.10.6, # 4 team finisher |

- Brent Wipf, Jr.| Academic All-UMAC (2015, 2016), 2016 Championships: 23rd, 28.20.9, # 5 team finisher |

Glen Drexler | 7th Season |

2016 Season

| 1st | 42 Points |

Postseason: Placed 11th at NCAA Central Regional; Jackson Lindquist qualified for NCAA Championships, placing 123rd with the second-best time of his career

Top Runners

- Harrison Hirsch, So. | All-UMAC 2016 | 2016 Championships: 5th in UMAC, 26:46.5, 3rd on team |

- Rand Bieri, Jr. | All-UMAC 2016 | 2016 Championships: 15th in UMAC, 27:35.2, 4th on team |

- Zach Mazurek, Jr. | 2016 Championships: 17th in UMAC, 27:44.6, 5th on team |

Need to Know

Last year’s Yellowjacket men’s cross country team, in addition to winning the school’s first-ever conference championship in the sport, earned the school’s highest ever finish at the NCAA regional, the second-year in a row they accomplished the feat.