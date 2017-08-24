Cross Country: UM-Morris fourth after tie in preseason poll
The University of Minnesota, Morris mens cross country team placed third in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference last season with its highest team finish since the 2013 season. The Cougars are expected to take fourth, garnering 45 points in the poll. Their drop could be attributed to the loss of long-time standout Chalmer Combellick, but they should be in a good place with the return of All-UMAC Second Teamer Tyler Sassenberg as well as David Roanhorse and Edmund Cease, who placed in the top 20 in 2016.
Martin Luther and UW-Superior both tied for the top spot in the preseason poll announced Thursday, Aug. 24.2017 UMAC Men's Cross Country Preseason Coaches' Poll
T-1. Martin Luther - 57 Points (4 First Place Votes)
T-1. Wisconsin-Superior - 57 Points (4 First Place Votes)
- St. Scholastica - 53 Points (1 First Place Vote)
- Minnesota Morris - 45 Points
- Northwestern - 37 Points
- Bethany Lutheran - 26 Points
- Northland - 21 Points
- North Central - 17 Points
- Crown - 11 Points
Michael Dunn | 3rd Season |
2016 Season
| 7th | 200 Points |
Top Runners
- Stefan Prince, So. | 2016 Championships: 45th Place, 29:48, 2nd team finisher |
- Zach Dantzman, Sr. | 2016 Championships: 52nd Place, 30:11, 3rd team finisher |
- Nathan Birr, So. | 2016 Championships: 62nd Place, 30:49, 5th team finisher |College of St. Scholastica
Chad Salmela | 2nd Season |
2016 Season
| 4th | 76 Points |
Top Runners
- Easton Foss, Jr. | 2015 and 2016 Second Team All-UMAC | 2016 Championships: 13th, 27:29, 3rd team finisher |
- Cameron Pearson, So. | 2016 Second Team All-UMAC| 2016 Championships: 11th, 27:22, 2nd team finisher |
- Ryan St. Clair, Jr. | 2016 Championships: 28th, 28:47, 6th team finisher |
Need to Know
Last year’s fourth place finish at the UMAC Championships was the program’s lowest since the 2001 seasonCrown College
Bill Braunger | 3rd Season |
2016 Season
| 9th | 260 points |
Top Runners
- Michael Elmhorst, Sr. | 2016 Championships: 66th, 32:04, 1st team finisher |
- Jon Wedemeier, So. | 2016 Championships: 76th, 33:44, 3rd team finisher |Martin Luther College
Matt Pearson | 1st Season |
2016 Season
| 2nd | 57 points |
Top Runners
- Ben Bitter, So. | First Team All-UMAC | 2016 Championships: 6th place, 26:57.7, #1 team finisher |
- Ryan Gurgel, So. | Second Team All-UMAC | 2016 Championships: 8th place, 27:09.5, #2 team finisher |
- Justin Wilkens, Sr. | Second Team All-UMAC 2016, All-UMAC 2014, 15 | 2016 Championships: 10th place, 27:17.6, #3 team finisher |
Need to Know
MLC returns four runners who have earned All-UMAC honors at least once in their careers.North Central University
Trey Meadows| 12th Season |
2016 Season
| 8th | 219 Points |
Top Runners
- Kaleb Gunderson, Jr.| 2016 Championships: 33rd, 29:12, 1st team finisher |
- Austin Hagemeister, So. | 2016 Championships: 53rd, 30:13, 2nd team finisher |
- Daniel Morgenstern, Sr. | 2016 Championships: 56th, 30:16, 3rd team finisher |
Need to Know
NCU returns their top four from last season’s UMAC meet.Northland College
Peter Macky | 3rd Season |
2016 Season
| 6th | 196 points |
Postseason: Central Regional 29th place
Top Runners
- Alec Drachenberg, Jr. | 2016 Championships: 36th, 29:22, 1st team finisher |
- Taylor Hansen, Jr. | 2016 Championships: 38th, 29:28, 2nd team finisher |
- Gabe Thornton, So. | 2016 Championships: 46th, 29:51, 3rd team finisher |
Need to Know
Last year’s team captain, Tyler Larson, will return as assistant coach this year.University of Minnesota, Morris
Tony Krueger | 3rd Season |
2016 Season
| 3rd | 67 Points |
Top Runners
- Tyler Sassenberg, Jr. | 2016 All-UMAC Second Team | 2016 Championships: 9th, 27:13.0, 2nd team finisher |
- David Roanhorse, Jr. | 2016 Championships: 16th, 27:40.6, 3rd team finisher |
- Edmund Cease, So. | 2016 Championships: 18th, 27:55.1, 4th team finisher |
Need to Know
The Cougars third place UMAC Championship finish in 2016 was their highest since they tied for second in 2013.University of Northwestern
Steven Thiessen | 26th Season |
2016 Season
| 5th | 83 Points |
Top Runners
- Jackson Peterson, Sr. | All-UMAC (2014, 2015, 2016), Academic All-UMAC (2014, 2015, 2016), UMAC Player of the Week (x1), UMAC Sportsmanship Award Recipient (2016) | 2016 Championships: 5th, 27:00.8, #1 team finisher |
- Will Maki, Sr. | All-UMAC (2014, 2015, 2016), Academic All-UMAC (2014), UMAC Player of the Week (x1)| 2016 Championships: 12th, 27:25.8, #2 team finisher |
- Garrett Crown, Jr. | Academic All-UMAC (2015, 2016), 2016 Championships: 20th, 28:02.1, #3 team finisher |
- Eric Melendez, Jr.| Academic All-UMAC (2015, 2016), 2016 Championships: 21st, 28.10.6, # 4 team finisher |
- Brent Wipf, Jr.| Academic All-UMAC (2015, 2016), 2016 Championships: 23rd, 28.20.9, # 5 team finisher |University of Wisconsin, Superior
Glen Drexler | 7th Season |
2016 Season
| 1st | 42 Points |
Postseason: Placed 11th at NCAA Central Regional; Jackson Lindquist qualified for NCAA Championships, placing 123rd with the second-best time of his career
Top Runners
- Harrison Hirsch, So. | All-UMAC 2016 | 2016 Championships: 5th in UMAC, 26:46.5, 3rd on team |
- Rand Bieri, Jr. | All-UMAC 2016 | 2016 Championships: 15th in UMAC, 27:35.2, 4th on team |
- Zach Mazurek, Jr. | 2016 Championships: 17th in UMAC, 27:44.6, 5th on team |
Need to Know
Last year’s Yellowjacket men’s cross country team, in addition to winning the school’s first-ever conference championship in the sport, earned the school’s highest ever finish at the NCAA regional, the second-year in a row they accomplished the feat.