UM-Morris volleyball second in preseason poll

Spotlight on Sports with Lauren Torvi here via KMRSKKOK.com

Not only will the Eagles face tough competition in non-conference, they must defeat a University of Minnesota Morris team twice that was a dominant second in the UMAC a year ago. The Cougars have made four-straight tournament title matches and racked up 56 points as the favorite for second in the UMAC Coaches' Poll.

Under second-year Head Coach Lauren Torvi, the Cougars should provide a tough test for the Eagles and make a push for the title returning three All-UMAC selections. The Cougars will rely heavily on All-American Honorable Mention Marissa Ekness who led the conference with 4.75 kills per set. UMAC Rookie of the Year Layne Herrmann will anchor the offense after racking up 9.90 assists per set, while Defensive Player of the Year Katie Reitsma returns for her senior campaign after leading the conference with 6.46 digs per set which was seventh in all of Division III.

Northwestern – 64 points (8 First Place Votes) Minnesota Morris – 56 (1 First Place Vote) St. Scholastica – 50 points Martin Luther – 42 points Bethany Lutheran – 34 points Wisconsin-Superior – 33 points North Central – 16 points Northland – 15 points Crown – 14 points

John Olmanson | 5th Season |

2016 Season

4-4 UMAC, 9-17 | 5th |

Postseason: Lost to Martin Luther College 3-2 in the Opening Round of the UMAC Postseason Tournament.

Top Returners

- Megan Rutt, So., OH | All Conference | 262 Kills, 49 Total Blocks

- Jasmine Carlson, Jr., S | All Conference Honorable Mention | 682 Assists, 215 Digs

- Anna Nelson, Sr., DS/L | 335 Digs

- Rachel Sorenson, Sr., OH | 171 Kills, 134 Digs

Dane Moore | 21st Season |

2016 Season

6-2 UMAC, 12-16 | 3rd |

Postseason: Lost in UMAC Tournament Semifinals to Minnesota Morris 3-0

Top Returners

- Christaia Houser, Sr., MB | 2016 Honorable Mention All-UMAC | 80 Total Blocks, .280 attack pct., 125 kills |

- Emily Bounds, Jr., RS | 105 kills, .219 attack pct.

- Espi Austvold, So., S | 308 assists, 23 service aces, 116 digs |

Need to Know

The Saints finished in the top 25 of NCAA Division III last year in team grade point average.

Danielle Hall | 4th season |

2016 Season

0-8 UMAC, 3-23 | 9th |

Top Returners

- Kelsey Roschen, Sr., S | 513 assists, 5.97 a/set, .57 k/set |

- Christine Anderson, Jr, MB | 129 points, 114 kills, 1.46 k/set |

- Alayna Kohler, Sr., OH | .57 k/set, 13 SA, 62.5 points |

Need to Know

New additions to the front row will help aid the loss of multiple front row players, and the addition of some new setters will aid the heavy load Roschen has been carrying the last couple years.

Rebecca Cox | 9th Season |

2016 Season

5-3 UMAC, 11-22 | 4th |

Top Returners

- Kira Grev, Sr., OH | First Team All-UMAC 2014, 2015, 2016 | 2.64 k/s, 2.74 d/s, 0.43 b/s |

- Jade St. Germaine, Sr., OH | First Team All-UMAC 2016, HM All-UMAC 2015 | 3.07 k/s, 371 total kills, 0.47 b/s |

- Rylee Weisensel, Sr., MH | HM All-UMAC 2016 | 1.50 k/s, 0.79 b/s, .220 pct |

Need to Know

Kira Grev enters this season with 917 career kills, seventh-most in program history

Faith Vander Galien | 1st Season |

2016 Season

2-6 UMAC, 12-16 | 7th |

Top Returners

- Katie Strand, Sr., MH| 1.99 k/s, 44 blocks |

- Ashly Kelzer, Sr., MH | 1.47 k/s, |

- Maddie Stocker, Jr., L | 4.15 d/s |

Kim Falkenhagen | 5th Season |

2016 Seasom

1-7 UMAC, 3-25 | 8th |

Top Returners

- Camille Eastburn, Sr., OH | Honorable Mention All-Conference, Team Captain, 4-year starter/ 3.96 k/s

- Hannah Hitchcock, Jr., S | UMAC Individual Sportsmanship Award, 2X Captain, 3-year starter

- Adrianna Galitieri, Jr., L | 5.17 digs/set

Need to Know

Outside hitter Bethany Best will return from a season ending injury for her final year.

Lauren Torvi | 2nd season |

2016 Season

7-1 UMAC, 16-15 | 2nd |

Postseason: Lost in UMAC championship to Northwestern

Top Returners

- Marissa Ekness, Sr., OH | 2016 All-UMAC First Team, 2015 All-UMAC First Team, 2014 All-UMAC HM | 2016 AVCA All-American HM, 2016 AVCA All-Region | 503 kills, 4.75 k/s, 39 aces, 348 digs, 3.28 d/s |

- Katie Reitsma, Sr., L | 2016 UMAC Def. POY, 2016 All-UMAC First Team, 2015 All-UMAC First Team | 661 digs, 6.36 d/s, 27 aces |

- Layne Herrmann, So., S | 2016 UMAC Rookie of Year, 2016 All-UMAC First Team | 1059 assists, 9/90 a/s, 31 aces, 242 digs, 2/26 d/s |

Need to Know

The Cougars have reached the UMAC championship match four straight seasons.

Beth Wilmeth | 14th Season|

2016 Season

8-0 UMAC, 34-5 Overall | 1st |

Postseason: 2016 UMAC Postseason Champions (Win vs. Martin Luther 3-0; Win vs. Minnesota Morris, 3-0); Advanced to NCAA National Semi-Final (Win vs. St. Norbert, 3-0; Win vs. #15 UW-Lacrosse, 3-0; Win vs. #1 California Lutheran, 3-2; Win vs. #13 Eastern 3-2; Loss to #2 Calvin 0-3)

Top Returners

- Lindsey Peterson, Sr., OH | 2016, 2015 UMAC POY; 2015 Defensive POY; 2016, 2015, 2014 All-UMAC; 2014 ROY | 2016 AVCA National Player of the Year; 2016 AVCA First-Team All-American, 2015 AVCA All-American HM | 4.73 k/s, 4.43 d/s, 33 aces, 67 blocks

- Leesa Malone, Sr., S | 2016 All-UMAC | 5.15 asst/s, 1.33 k/s, 102 blocks |

- Jackie Doering, Sr., L | 2016 All-UMAC, 2015 All-UMAC HM | 2016 AVCA All-Region HM | 5.09 d/s |

Need to Know

In 2016, the Eagles earned their seventh-straight trip to the NCAA tournament, finishing at the NCAA Final 4 for the first time in program history. Head Coach Beth Wilmeth was named the 2016 AVCA National Coach of the Year, and Lindsey Peterson was named the 2016 AVCA National Player of the Year.

Lynne Deadrick | 15th Season |

2016 Season

3-5 UMAC, 6-22 | 6th |

Top Returners

- Emily VerWay, Jr., S | All-UMAC 2016, 2017; 2016 UMAC Rookie of the Year | UMAC All-Academic Team, Multiple Setter of the Week awards in 2016 | 897 Assists, 8.71 Assists/Set, 286 Digs |

- Mackenzie Dahlin, Sr., L | UMAC Sportsmanship Award | 330 Digs, 3.27 Digs/Set, 55 Assists |

- Brylee Colligan, So., OH | UMAC All-Academic Team | 301 Kills, 2.95 Kills/Set, 242 Digs |

Need to Know

The Yellowjackets ranked third in assists per set (10.19) and kills (10.90) in the UMAC in 2016.