They replace Rob Cushman, who resigned on Thursday, Aug. 3 to accept a similar position at Occidental College in Los Angeles, Calif.

Johnson and Hoffmann are no strangers to the Morris community. Both are Cougar football alums and have served on the football staff for multiple seasons. They were key leaders, along with Cushman, in rebuilding Cougar football. The team posted a 6-4 record in 2016, including a perfect 5-0 mark at home, the program's first unbeaten home season in nearly 40 seasons.

"Hoffmann and Johnson are great choices to lead the Cougar football program in 2017," said Jason Herbers, director of athletics. "As Minnesota Morris alums they are both invested in the ideals of Cougar football and will continue to guide our student-athletes in a positive direction."

Hoffmann has served as the Cougars defensive and strength and conditioning coordinator for four seasons. He returned to Morris after coaching defense, special teams, and cornerbacks at Minnesota State University Moorhead, Carleton College, and South Dakota State University. A four-year Cougar football starter as a linebacker and defensive back, Hoffmann was a two-time First Team All-Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) selection, UMAC Defensive Player of the Year, and Cougar Football Most Valuable Player. After earning his B.A. in Sports Management and coaching endorsement from Morris, Hoffmann served as a Cougar assistant football coach for a year before earning his M.S. in Health, P.E., and Recreation with an emphasis in Sports Pedagogy from South Dakota State University.

Johnson has spent the previous 13 seasons as an assistant coach for the Cougars where he most recently served as the offensive line coach. He also serves as associate athletic director and coordinator for the Sport Studies and Athletics academic discipline at Morris. Johnson was a four-year starter and two-year captain for the Cougar football team. He started all 44 games of his college career on the offensive line and received UMM's "Men's Honor Athlete Award" in 2004. He earned his B.A. from Morris in Social Science with a minor in History and coaching certification. Johnson holds his M.Ed. from the University of Minnesota, Duluth with a focus on Educational Administration.

Cushman is leaving Minnesota Morris after two seasons. He took over a program that was winless in 2014 and led the Cougars to a .500 record in his two seasons as head coach. Minnesota Morris went 4-6 in Cushman's first season in 2015 with a 4-5 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) mark. The 2016 season's 6-4 finish found Cougar fans celebrating a perfect 5-0 season at home.

"I thank Coach Cushman for his contributions to the University of Minnesota, Morris football program over the past two seasons," said Herbers. "We wish him all the best at Occidental and in his future endeavors."

A national search for a head coach will begin after the completion of the 2017 season.

UM-Morris football started its 2017 camp on Thursday. Check out photos from the action here.