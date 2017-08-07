Hoff named preseason all-american by D3football

Hoff, who is the only Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) player named, had a stellar 2016 campaign. The reigning UMAC Special Teams Player of the Year led all conference kickers with 11 made field goals in 15 attempts (73.3 percent) and was perfect on all 28 of his extra point attempts. He also led the UMAC with a 42.6-yard average on kickoffs and had 12 touchbacks. His career-long 46-yard field goal in their win over St. Scholastica ranks second in program history.

The Cougar football team opens the 2017 campaign Saturday, Sept. 2 against Martin Luther at 6 p.m. at Big Cat Stadium.