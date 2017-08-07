Cougar volleyball earns AVCA team academic award

Each year the American Volleyball Coaches Association recognizes collegiate volleyball programs that achieve success in the classroom with the Team Academic Award. Following an outstanding 2016-17 year, the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference saw four conference institutions earn the honor with the College of St. Scholastica and Martin Luther College each finishing in the top 25 to make the Honor Roll, the AVCA announced Monday, July 24.

The award, which was initiated in the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale.

In addition to Martin Luther and St. Scholastica, the University of Minnesota Morris and the University of Northwestern each earned the Team Academic Award for outstanding academic achievement. These four programs were among 150 Division III teams recognized with the honor - Division III also led all collegiate divisions in number of team recipients.

This is the 25th year in which the AVCA has bestowed this honor. A team must be nominated by the coach in order to be considered and honored with the award.