UM-Morris No. 22 on WBCA Academic Honor Roll

The Cougars compiled a cumulative team grade point average (GPA) of 3.526 throughout the 2016-17 season.Tim Grove's Minnesota Morris team was the lone UMAC program to appear on the list this season. The top Division III team was Emerson College with a team GPA of 3.673.

The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III; NAIA and junior/community college women’s basketball teams across the nation that carry the highest combined GPAs inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2016-17 season is the 22nd in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls. Teams are nominated for the honor by the WBCA-member head coach. A team must have a 3.000 or better GPA to be nominated.

“The WBCA family is committed to the student-athlete experience and celebrates these teams that have demonstrated excellence in the classroom,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “This year’s WBCA Academic Top 25 is a powerful list of teams and their head coaches who have winning cultures that prepare their student-athletes for success in life.”

Minnesota Morris finished the 2016-17 season second in the UMAC compiling a 14-2 conference record and 20-7 overall mark. The Cougars made it to the UMAC championship game in the conference's postseason tournament before falling to back-to-back champion University of Wisconsin-Superior.