UM-Morris No. 22 on WBCA Academic Honor Roll
ATLANTA – Following an impressive season on the basketball court, the University of Minnesota, Morris women's hoops squad has been recognized by the Women's Basketball Coaches' Association (WBCA) for achievement in the classroom ranking No. 22 among all Division III programs, the WBCA announced Wednesday, July 19.
The Cougars compiled a cumulative team grade point average (GPA) of 3.526 throughout the 2016-17 season.Tim Grove's Minnesota Morris team was the lone UMAC program to appear on the list this season. The top Division III team was Emerson College with a team GPA of 3.673.
The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes NCAA Division I, II and III; NAIA and junior/community college women’s basketball teams across the nation that carry the highest combined GPAs inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season. The 2016-17 season is the 22nd in which the WBCA has compiled the honor rolls. Teams are nominated for the honor by the WBCA-member head coach. A team must have a 3.000 or better GPA to be nominated.
“The WBCA family is committed to the student-athlete experience and celebrates these teams that have demonstrated excellence in the classroom,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “This year’s WBCA Academic Top 25 is a powerful list of teams and their head coaches who have winning cultures that prepare their student-athletes for success in life.”
Minnesota Morris finished the 2016-17 season second in the UMAC compiling a 14-2 conference record and 20-7 overall mark. The Cougars made it to the UMAC championship game in the conference's postseason tournament before falling to back-to-back champion University of Wisconsin-Superior.