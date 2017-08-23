Cougar football to finish eighth in preseason poll

RELATED: Holleman ready to lead on the field, Cougars named Hoffmann and Johnson co-head coaches, Hoff adds second all-american nod

2017 UMAC Football Preseason Coaches’ Poll

St. Scholastica – 73 points ( 3 First Place Votes) Northwestern – 72 points ( 5 First Place Votes) MacMurray – 61 points Eureka – 54 points (2 First Place Votes) Westminster – 49 points Greenville – 41 points Crown – 35 points Minnesota Morris – 30 points Iowa Wesleyan – 21 points Martin Luther – 14 points

Team Previews

College of St. Scholastica

Kurt Ramler | 4th Season |

2016 Season

7-2 UMAC, 7-3 | T-2nd |

Top Returners Offense

- Aaron Olson, Jr., WR | 2016 First Team All-UMAC | 2016 D3football.com All-West Region Third Team | 18 TD receptions (NCAA DIII High), 44 rec, 757 rec. yards |

- Ben Buthe, Jr., RB | 497 rush yards, 5.0 yards/carry, 13 rec. |

- Elliott Simon, Sr., C |Started all 10 games, 19 career starts |

Top Returners Defense/Special Teams

- Kenneth Jinkins, Sr., DB | 2014 and 2016 First Team All-UMAC | 2016 D3football.com All-West Region Third Team | 15 passes defended (program record), 69 tackles, 4 interceptions |

- Jonathan Senger, Jr., LB | 2016 First Team All-UMAC | 80 tackles, 2 interceptions, 4.5 TFLs |

- Jake Zoellick, Sr., DL | 2015 and 2016 Second Team All-UMAC | 8.5 TFLs, 3.5 Sacks, 64 tackles |

Need to Know

2016 was the first time the Saints lost multiple conference games in a season since 2010. CSS has never lost more than two conference games in a season since 2008, its inaugural year as a program.

Crown College

John Auer | 18th Season |

2016 Season

2-7 UMAC, 2-8 | T-8th |

Top Returners Offense

- Isaiah Zepeda, So., FB | 4 Receptions, 1 Touchdown, 10.5 Yards/Catch |

- Chris Larson, Sr., C |Started every game in 2016, will anchor the line in 2017 |

- Ryan Synoground, Sr., QB | 8 Total TDs/2 Ints, 614 Passing Yards, 132 Rushing Yards |

Top Returners Defense/Special Teams

- Tyler Byrd, Jr., DL | 9 Tackles for Loss, 4 Sacks, 44 Tackles |

- Alex Banks, Jr., LB | 31 Tackles, 2 Tackles for Loss, .5 Sacks |

- Hunter Orozco, So., DB | 1 int, 21 Tackles, 1 Blocked Kick |

Eureka College

Kurt Barth | 9th Season |

2016 Season

7-2 UMAC, 8-2 | T-2nd |

Top Returners Offense

- LeAnthony Reasnover, Jr., RB | Two-time All-UMAC, Three-time UMAC Player of the Week | 1,974 career rushing yards, 24 career rushing TD, 4.7 career yards per carry |

- Ryan Barth, Jr., OL | 2016 All-UMAC First Team |

- Michael Slingsby, Sr., OL | 2016 All-UMAC Second Team |

Top Returners Defense/Special Teams

- Trever Zeibert, Sr., DL | Two-time All-UMAC, Two-time UMAC Player of the Week | 2016 D3football.com All-Region | 51 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 14.0 TFL in 2016 |

- Trevon Moore, So., DB | 2016 All-UMAC First Team | 16 tackles, 1.5 TFL, INT, 15 breakups in 2016 |

- Ray Vogel, Sr., DL | 2016 All-UMAC Second Team | 43 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 16.0 TFL in 2016 |

Need to Know

The 2017 season will be Eureka’s first with an artificial surface and full lighting system at McKinzie Field … Preseason roster of 90 student-athletes is largest of Kurt Barth era … Eureka ranked 17th in Division III in total defense in 2016 and limited opponents to 17.4 points per game, lowest for EC opponents since 1991.

Greenville University

Robbie Schomaker | 5th Season |

2016 Season

2-7 UMAC, 2-8 | T-8th |

Top Returners Offense

- George Harris, So., QB | 1902 passing yards, 22 TDs, 139.3 QBR

- Jonny Pruiett, Sr., RB | 477 rushing yards, 4 TD,|

- Derek Greifzu, Sr., RB/WR | 259 rushing yards, 513 receiving yards, 9 TD’s

Top Returners Defense/Special Teams

- Colton Faure, Sr., DL | 39 tackles, 4.5 quarterback sacks, 12.5 tackles for a loss

- Kaitroy Hubbard, Jr., DB | Missed majority of 2016 due to injury, 2015 – 29 tackles, 3 breakups

- Bradley Stubbs, Jr., K | 33-35 PAT’s

Need to Know

Greenville’s offense ranked third in UMAC scoring last year with an average of 29.1 points per game, but the defense allowed 34.9 points per game. The Panthers were second in the conference with 3850 yards of total offense.

Iowa Wesleyan University

Michael Richtman | 2nd Season |

2016 Season

3-6 UMAC, 3-7 | 7th |

Top Returners Offense

- Jaquez Hall, So., RB | AVG/G Rushing 53.5, 70.5 All-Purpose Yards/G, 4 TD |

- Rudy Amezcua, Sr., WR | 2nd Team WR USCAA All-Football Team | 36.2 AVG/G Receiving, 10.6 AVG/C Receiving, 362 Total Receiving Yards |

- Tyree Thomas, So., WR | 31.5 AVG/G Receiving, 12.0 AVG/C Receiving, 252 Total Receiving Yards |

Top Returners Defense/Special Teams

- Christian Henriksen, Sr., DL | 50 Total Tackles, 1.5 sacks per game, 4.0 TFL/17 yards |

- Joseph Mosley, So., DB | 35 Total tackles (21 solo), 10 Pass breakups, 1.5 TFL/5 yards |

- Julian Carabajal, Sr., LB | 11 assisted tackles, 5 solo tackles |

Need to Know

Iowa Wesleyan led the UMAC with a 52.6 4th-down conversion rate.

MacMurray College

Chris Douglas | 7th Season |

2016 Season

7-2 UMAC, 8-2 | T-2nd |

Top Returners Offense

- Chazz Middlebrook, Sr., RB | First Team UMAC RB (‘16), Offensive MVP | Nation’s leading rusher 170.3yds, 18 Rushing TDs (#1 UMAC, #7 NCAA) |

- Jon Pollock, Sr., OL |

- Ian Leib, So., WR |

Top Returners Defense/Special Teams

- Javon Muhammad, Jr., DE | First Team UMAC (DL) |

- Cory Farneti, Sr., DB |

- London Gulley, Sr., LB |

Martin Luther College

Mark Stein | 3rd Season |

2016 Season

0-9 UMAC, 0-10 | 10th |

Top Returners Offense

- Ian Paulsen, So., QB/WR | Team-best 27 receptions; started at both QB and WR as a FR; rushed for 2 TD and threw for 1 TD |

- Josh Arndt, Jr., WR | Team-best 355 receiving yards; 4 receiving TDs in 2016; 10 receiving TDs in 16 career games |

- Josh Frailing, Jr., OL | Started 17 games last two seasons; helped Knights to 2nd ranked rush offense each of last two seasons |

Top Returners Defense/Special Teams

- Josh VonDeylen, Sr., DB | 2nd Team All-UMAC punter in 2016 | Averaged 38.5 yards per punt; team-best 4 INTs; 41 tackles |

- Keith Brassow, So., DL | Led MLC with 10.0 TFL in 2016; 27 total tackles |

- Jacob Schlomer, Sr., DL | Started 19 games at DT last two seasons; 18 tackles in 2016; 3.0 career TFL |

Need to Know

MLC has finished among the top five in the UMAC in rushing yards per game in each of the last nine seasons. Last season, the Knights finished second with 190.4 rushing yards per game.

University of Minnesota, Morris

Matt Johnson and Marty Hoffmann | 1st Season |

2016 Season

5-4 UMAC, 6-4 | 5th |

Top Returners Offense

- Taylor Holleman, Sr., WR | 41 rec, 457 yards, 2 TDs |

- Justin Masloski, So., QB | 21-35, 186 yds, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 194 yards rushing, 2 TDs |

- Steven Severson, Jr., WR | 9 rec, 127 yards |

Top Returners Defense/Special Teams

- John Hoff, Jr., K | 2016 UMAC Special Teams Player of the Year | D3football.com, HeroSports Preseason All-American Second Team | 11-15 FG, Long-46, 28-28 PATs, 12 touchbacks |

- Drew Shipley, So., LB | 73 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 7.5 TFLs, 2 INTs |

- Joseph Loija, So., DB | 68 tackles, 2 INTs, 4 TFLs |

Need to Know

2016 marked the team’s first unbeaten home season (5-0) in nearly 40 years.

University of Northwestern

Matt Moore | 1st Season |

2016 Season

8-1, 9-2 | 1st |

Postseason: NCAA Playoff Appearance (University of St. Thomas)

Top Returners Offense

- Weston Smith, Sr., OL | 2016 First Team All-UMAC |

- Gavin Welch, So., WR | 21 receptions, 325 receiving yards, 15.48 yards per reception, 3 TD|

- Trevor Lundberg, So., TE| 12 receptions, 109 receiving yards|

Top Returners Defense/Special Teams

- Nick Swore, Jr., LB| 2016 First Team All-UMAC | 51 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 INT|

- Gideon Burnham, Sr., DL | 2016 First Team All-UMAC | 74 tackles, 15 TFL, 6 sacks |

- Beau Wolter, Sr., LB| 2016 First Team All-UMAC |55 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks|

Need to Know

Jimmy Miller has returned to Northwestern as the Defensive Coordinator. Miller served as the program’s head coach from 1991-2000.

Westminster College

John Welty | 18th Season |

2016 Season

4-5 UMAC, 4-6 | 6th |

Top Returners Offense

- Latif Adams, Sr., RB | Second Team All-Conference | 1,0001 total yards, 100 yards per game, 11 touchdowns |

- Trent White, Sr., QB | Second Team, All-Sportsmanship | 1815 passing yards, 634 rushing, 14 total touchdowns |

- Matt Quarles, Jr., WR | First Team (Special Teams) 36 receptions, 454 return yards, 1071 all-purpose yards |

Top Returners Defense/Special Teams

- Anthony Washington, Jr., CB | Second Team All-UMAC| two fumble recoveries, 7 pass breakups, 28 tackles |

- Zach Roseman, Jr., SS | 72 tackles, 49 solo tackles, 1 INT |

- Clayton Bristol, So., DL | 28 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery |