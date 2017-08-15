Schmidgall learns lacrosse to stay active in college

“I originally planned on playing basketball, that was one of the reasons I went to Northwestern in the first place,” the Hancock native said.

But when he didn’t make the basketball team during tryouts over fall break in October, he had to find an alternative.

“I didn’t have a car, so I was stuck on campus with nothing to do. I heard some guys in my hall talking about the new lacrosse team and how it needed members,” Schmidgall said. “I decided to talk to the coach over break to see if [I could try lacrosse during fall ball season].

The stars aligned and the rest was history.

“It was really a combination of me wanting to do a sport, the lacrosse team wanting more players and me being alone on campus over that break that lead me to tryout for lacrosse,” Schmidgall said.

Much like the rest of west central Minnesota, Hancock High School doesn’t offer lacrosse as a Minnesota State High School League-sanctioned sport. As a result, Schmidgall came in with little experience. He didn’t let that steep learning curve bother him.

“I had never played lacrosse before except in phy ed, but I still did not know any of the rules,” Schmidgall said. “The easiest part was being able to see how skills from different sports applied to lacrosse. I could use the things I knew from being a post player in basketball to get open and hold my ground on the crease. Hand eye coordination from hitting baseballs to catch the ball when it is thrown and used all of my skills from being a football lineman when everyone was fighting for a ground ball.”

The physicalness of lacrosse was one of the reasons Schmidgall was drawn to the sport.

“Since I couldn't play football [in high school] because of my pacemaker, I missed being able to play a rough and physical sport,” Schmidgall said. “When I first told my mom that I might try out for lacrosse the first thing that she did was go online and found a story of a boy with a pacemaker, who played high school lacrosse, so I knew that it shouldn't be a problem for me.”

Despite knowing up-front about how physical the sport can be, Schmidgall was still surprised about the pain some hits can cause.

“Even though there is no tackling like football, you can still whack people with your lacrosse stick or jab them to try and make them drop the ball. I was surprised by how much it hurt to be jabbed or whacked, but as I got more used to the game you learn how to protect the spots that hurt worse and to let your arms take most of the pummeling,” Schmidgall said. “I was surprised by how many bruises I got. I came into it thinking it would be almost football-like with tackling and stuff but really there is little of that.”

Schmidgall wasn’t the only player on the Eagles’ roster with limited lacrosse experience as many of the players never played before.

“Northwestern had a few recruits, but a good number were either playing a new position or had never played before, so that made me more comfortable,” Schmidgall said. “I started tryouts for lacrosse a week and a half behind the rest of the team because of basketball.”

Schmidgall was slated on the roster as a midfielder and knew he would get some playing time once the midfield starters needed a break. It was a demanding position.

“My goal was to get good enough to be able to go in while the starting midfielders took a break,” Schmidgall said. “I did not, however, expect to start a game my first season, but my coach told me that anyone can be good at lacrosse if they want to be, they just have to work at it.”

Schmidgall did end up starting, twice. He even recorded two goals in 2017, both in the win over North Central on Saturday, April 22.

“Once basketball tryouts ended over fall break, I figured if I was going to go out for a different sport than [lacrosse] would be my only chance, so I went for it,” Schmidgall said.

Schmidgall is looking forward to his second season on the field with the Eagles.