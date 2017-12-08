Basketball: NL-Spicer tops Tigers

Shea Oman led all Wildcat scorers with 17 points thanks to five 3-pointers. She also added four assists and seven steals. It was Morris/C-A's Malory Anderson that led all scorers, though. She finished with 19 points and added five steals of her own.

Mackenzie Rich and Emma Hanson also scored 10 points for NLS as 11 different Wildcats made their way onto the scoresheet.

The Tigers return to the floor Tuesday, Dec. 12 when they travel to Montevideo.

NL-Spicer 66, Morris/C-A 31

NLS (3-0) 44 22 — 66

Morris/C-A (3-2) 8 23 — 31

NEW LONDON-SPICER - Scoring: Sam Johnson 2, Ashton Engelke 4, Shea Oman 17, Mya Krause 3, Mackenzie Rich 10, Emma Hanson 10, Payton Mages 7, Grace DeSchepper 4, Ava Kraemer 1, Courtney Caskey 2, Erin Knisley 6 ... 3-point shots: Oman 5, Rich 1, Mages 1 ... Rebound leader: Kraemer 9, Hanson 8 ... Assist leader: Oman 4, Engelke 4, Rich 4 ... Steal leader: Oman 7

MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA - Scoring: Maddie Carrington 5, Riley Decker 2, Jenna Howden 2, Malory Anderson 19, Carly Wohlers 2, Kendra Wevley 1 ... 3-point shots: Anderson 2 ... Rebound leader: Decker 5, Anderson 5, Liz Dietz 4, Wohlers 4 ... Assist leader: Dietz 4 ... Steal leader: Anderson 5, Carrington 4