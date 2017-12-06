Basketball: Tigers suffer first loss to No.1 Streeters

Sauk Centre's Tori Peschel poured in game high 25 points, hitting three threes. Kelsey Peschel added 14, Maesyn Thiesen 13, and Julia Dammann 10.

The Tigers' Malory Anderson scored 19 points and had nine rebounds and three steals. Maddie Carrington scored 14 points and and collected three steals.

As a team, the Tigers shot 36.8 percent from the floor against Sauk Centre. Through four games to start the 2017-2018 season, Morris/C-A is averaging just under 40 percent from the floor at 39.4 percent with the Tigers' best game coming in the Case IH championship against West Central Area where they shot 52 percent from the floor.

The Tigers will close out the week against New London-Spicer Thursday, Dec. 7 in Morris. Next week, Morris/C-A travels to Montevideo Tuesday, Dec. 12 before playing Minnewaska Friday, Dec. 15 in Morris. The Tigers also play at Lac qui Parle Valley Saturday, Dec. 16.

Sauk Centre 73, Morris/C-A 42

Sauk Centre (4-0)...............42 31 — 73

Morris/CA (3-1)..................29 13 — 42

SAUK CENTRE - Scoring: Kelsey Peschel 14, Kenzie Schmiesing 7, Megan Klaphake 2, Tori Peschel 25, Maesyn Thiesen 13, Julia Dammann 10, Michaela Dammann 2... 3-point shots: K. Peschel 2, Schmiesing 1, T. Peschel 3, Thiesen 3 ... Rebound leader: NA ... Assist leader: NA ... Steal leader: NA

MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA - Scoring: Maddie Carrington 14, Riley Decker 5, Liz Dietz 2, Jenna Howden 2, Malory Anderson 19 ... 3-point shots: Carrington 4 ... Rebound leader: Anderson 9, Howden 4 ... Assist leader: Carrington 2, Jordann Baier 2, Anderson 2, Carly Wohlers 2 ... Steal leader: Anderson 3, Carrington 3