Basketball: Owl boys win season opener

The Owls led by seven at halftime and that proved to be enough for the victory.

Kannegiesser made two 3-pointers, a drastic difference in comparison to teammate Bennett Nienhaus, who netted 24 points with six made 3-pointers. Nienhaus also led the Owls on the boards, grabbing six. Connor Reese collected three steals.

The next contest of the Owls was schedule for Tuesday, Dec. 5 against Brandon-Evansville, but the game was postponed to a yet to be determined date on Monday morning due to the weather that moved the Christmas concert from Monday to Tuesday. More on that here.

Hancock next plays host to the Braves of Benson on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Hancock 82, Parkers Prairie 75

Parkers Prairie (0-1).....................31 44 — 75

Hancock (1-0).............................38 44 — 82

PARKERS PRAIRIE - Scoring: Noah Koep 19, Matt Ferley 5, Ryan Blake 19, Travis Yohnke 17, Josh Heuing 6, Hunter Haggenmiller 1, Austin Koep 7 ... 3-point shots: Koep 5, Ferley 2, Blake 3, Koep 2, Yohnke 1 ... Rebound leader: NA ... Assist leader: NA ... Steal leader: NA

HANCOCK - Scoring: Noah Kannegiesser 40, Cole Reese 6, Bennett Nienhaus 24, Peyton Rohloff 2, Connor Reese 8, Tanner Pahl 2 ... 3-point shots: Kannegiesser 2, Connor Reese 2, Nienhaus 6 ... Rebound leader: Nienhaus 6 ... Assist leader: Kannegiesser 7, Cole Reese 4... Steal leader: Connor Reese 3