Basketball: UM-Morris men tripped up by VCSU

The Vikings shot 58.6 percent from the floor, 58.3 percent from 3-point range, and missed only one of 17 free throws. They shot 66 percent from the floor in the second half to pull away from the Cougars, who shot over 50 percent from the floor themselves for the entire contest. The key difference in the game was in 3-point shooting as the Vikings outscored the Cougars by 24 from beyond the arc.

CD Douglas led the Cougars with 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the floor. Noah Grove added 19 points while making 12-of-13 from the free throw line. James Sukanen scored 13 off the bench.

Minnesota Morris (0-7) opens up conference play Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. against Crown in Morris.