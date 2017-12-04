Basketball: Tigers win Case IH tourney in Benson

The Tigers, 3-0, face tough tests this week in Sauk Centre Tuesday, Dec. 5 and New London-Spicer Thursday, Dec. 7.

Morris/C-A 50, Benson 43

Benson led by three at halftime but couldn't hold off a late run from Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta in a 50-43 victory for the Tigers.

The Tigers shot just over 30 percent from the field in the game.

Malory Anderson was a force, scoring 17 points and pulling in 11 rebounds for Morris/C-A. It was her first double-double of the season, and she also added three steals, tied with Jenna Howden.

The Braves used a two-headed attack with Kaitlyn Berreau and Claire Ricard, who each scored 15 points.

Morris/C-A (2-0)............20 30 — 50

Benson (0-2)...................23 20 — 43

MORRIS/C-A - Scoring: Maddie Carrington 12, Jordann Baier 4, Riley Decker 5, Liz Dietz 4, Jenna Howden 6, Malory Anderson 17, Carly Wohler 2 ... 3-point shots: Carrington 4, Dietz 1 ... Rebound leader: Anderson 11, Howden 9, Dietz 7 ... Assist leader: Jennifer Solvie 2, Dietz 2, Decker 2 ... Steal leader: Anderson 3, Howden 3, Carrington 3

BENSON - Scoring: Kaitlyn Berreau 15, Abbie Mitteness 2, Courtney McNeill 2, Claire Ricard 15, Grace Lee 9 ... 3-point shots: Berreau 1 ... Rebound leader: Lee 13, Ricard 8 ... Assist leader: Ricard 3, McNeill 3 ... Steal leader: Berreau 2, Mitteness 2, Hannah Andrews 2

Morris/C-A 62, West Central Area 34

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta cruised to a championship victory with a win over West Central Area in the Benson Case IH Tournament Saturday, Dec. 2 in Benson. The Tigers held a 34-10 lead at halftime to cruise to a 62-34 win, their third straight to open the 2017-2018 season.

Malory Anderson kept up the strong start to her season with 20 points and 11 rebounds. The Tigers scored enough to tie the Knights in the first half alone with 34 points. Morris/C-A added another 28 points in the second half distance themselves with ease.

In addition to Anderson's 20, Maddie Carrington finished with 13 points.

WCA (2-1).................10 24 — 34

Morris/C-A (3-0)......34 28 — 62

WEST CENTRAL AREA - Stats not provided

MORRIS/C-A - Scoring: Maddie Carrington 13, Jordann Baier 2, Riley Decker 2, Liz Dietz 5, Jenna Howden 4, Jen Solvie 2, Jaden Ross 2, Malory Anderson 20, Carly Wohlers 11, Kendra Wevley 1 ... 3-point shots: Carrington 3, Dietz 1 ... Rebound leader: Anderson 11, Riley Decker 6 ... Assist leader: Decker 4, Carrington 3 ... Steal leader: Howden 2, Carrington 2