Basketball: Owls drop road opener to Chargers
A slow start doomed the Owls, who went into halftime trailing by 11 at Brandon-Evansville Thursday, Nov. 30. Out of the break, the Owls won the second half 36-33, but the first half deficit was too big, falling 63-55 for their first loss of the season.
Ashlyn Mattson shot 53 percent on 8-for-15 shooting to end with game high 20 points. Tess Steiner added 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists.
With almost a week off, the Owls continue the season against KMS next Friday, Dec. 8.
Brandon-Evansville 63, Hancock 55
Hancock (1-1) 19 36 – 55
Brandon-E (1-1) 30 33 – 63
HANCOCK – Scoring: Ashlyn Mattson 20, Tess Steiner 10, Lexi Staples 9, Morgan Kisgen 9, Haley Mattson 7… 3-point shots: Mattson 4, Kisgen 1… Rebound leaders: Steiner 5… Assist leader: Steiner 5… Steal leader: Steiner 2
BRANDON-EVANSVILLE – No stats reported