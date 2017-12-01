Search
    Basketball: Owls drop road opener to Chargers

    By Brooke Kern Today at 9:42 a.m.
    Brandon-Evansville junior Sara Jacobson drives to the bucket for two of her 12 points in the win over Hancock on Thursday night in Evansville. (Eric Morken / Forum News Service)

    A slow start doomed the Owls, who went into halftime trailing by 11 at Brandon-Evansville Thursday, Nov. 30. Out of the break, the Owls won the second half 36-33, but the first half deficit was too big, falling 63-55 for their first loss of the season.

    Ashlyn Mattson shot 53 percent on 8-for-15 shooting to end with game high 20 points. Tess Steiner added 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

    With almost a week off, the Owls continue the season against KMS next Friday, Dec. 8.

    Brandon-Evansville 63, Hancock 55

    Hancock (1-1) 19 36 – 55

    Brandon-E (1-1) 30 33 – 63

    HANCOCK – Scoring: Ashlyn Mattson 20, Tess Steiner 10, Lexi Staples 9, Morgan Kisgen 9, Haley Mattson 7… 3-point shots: Mattson 4, Kisgen 1… Rebound leaders: Steiner 5… Assist leader: Steiner 5… Steal leader: Steiner 2

    BRANDON-EVANSVILLE – No stats reported

    Brooke Kern

