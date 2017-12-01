Basketball: Owls drop road opener to Chargers

Ashlyn Mattson shot 53 percent on 8-for-15 shooting to end with game high 20 points. Tess Steiner added 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

With almost a week off, the Owls continue the season against KMS next Friday, Dec. 8.

Brandon-Evansville 63, Hancock 55

Hancock (1-1) 19 36 – 55

Brandon-E (1-1) 30 33 – 63

HANCOCK – Scoring: Ashlyn Mattson 20, Tess Steiner 10, Lexi Staples 9, Morgan Kisgen 9, Haley Mattson 7… 3-point shots: Mattson 4, Kisgen 1… Rebound leaders: Steiner 5… Assist leader: Steiner 5… Steal leader: Steiner 2

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE – No stats reported