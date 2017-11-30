Saint John's proved why they were ranked No. 20 in the d3hoops.com preseason poll. The Johnnies used a height advantage in the post and great perimeter shooting to take a 60-38 halftime lead on the Cougars. The Johnnies shot 68 percent from the floor in the first half and 56 percent from 3-point range (9-for-16) to build their lead.

The Cougars shot 50 percent from the floor in the second half and 47 percent overall.

Noah Grove and CD Douglas led the Cougars with 16 points each.

Minnesota Morris (0-6) next plays Saturday, Dec. 2 at Valley City State.