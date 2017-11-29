Search
    Basketball: UM-Morris women fall short in home opener

    By UMM Sports Information Today at 3:43 p.m.
    Mauren Thiesen draws a foul on this shot during the home opener against Mayville State Tuesday, Nov. 28 in Morris. Thiesen led the Cougars with a season-high 25 points in the loss. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 6
    Bailey Miller makes a pass to the high post during the first quarter against Mayville State Tuesday evening. Miller added 11 points in the loss. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 6
    Kendra Raths comes down with this rebound during the first quarter of action against Mayville State Tuesday, Nov. 28 in Morris. Raths grabbed nine boards to go with her 10 points in the game. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 6
    Zoe Loucks helps on defense as Becca Holland fights through the screen during the first quarter of the UMM home opener against Mayville State Tuesday, Nov. 28 in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times4 / 6
    Becca Holland wrestles for a loose ball against Mayville State's Claire Blascziek. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times5 / 6
    Elli Stevenson fights through a double team right at the half court line during the first quarter of action against Mayville State Tuesday, Nov. 28 in Morris. Stevenson had 10 points, seven boards, and three assists in the game for UMM. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times6 / 6

    After five regular season games on the road to start the season, the Minnesota Morris women's basketball team played in front of the home fans for the first time this season as the Cougars entertained Mayville State in a non-conference matchup Tuesday, Nov. 28. The Cougars made a game of it late, but fell to the Comets for the second time in eight days, 66-62.

    The Cougars trailed by 13 going into the break, but outscored the Comets in both the third and fourth quarters to make it close down the stretch. UMM pulled within seven on two occasions, but trailed by 10 at 52-42 going into the final quarter.

    An Elli Stevenson 3 and a pair of Bailey Miller free throws pulled the Cougars within 6 at 58-52. A Mauren Thiesen jumper made it 61-57 with 4:43 remaining. In the final minute, a Thiesen 3 pulled the Cougars within 3 at 65-62. A Comet free throw with 16 seconds left made it a two-possession lead and gave the game its final score.

    Thiesen led the Cougars with a season-high 25 points. Miller scored 11 and Stevenson and Kendra Raths each tallied 10.

    Minnesota Morris (0-6) heads back on the road for their next contest, Saturday, Dec. 2 at Valley City State.

    Explore related topics:sportsbasketballCollegeCollege basketballcollege women's basketballUM-MorrisUMM CougarscougarsUMM Cougar womens basketball
