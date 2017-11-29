Basketball: UM-Morris women fall short in home opener

The Cougars trailed by 13 going into the break, but outscored the Comets in both the third and fourth quarters to make it close down the stretch. UMM pulled within seven on two occasions, but trailed by 10 at 52-42 going into the final quarter.

An Elli Stevenson 3 and a pair of Bailey Miller free throws pulled the Cougars within 6 at 58-52. A Mauren Thiesen jumper made it 61-57 with 4:43 remaining. In the final minute, a Thiesen 3 pulled the Cougars within 3 at 65-62. A Comet free throw with 16 seconds left made it a two-possession lead and gave the game its final score.

Thiesen led the Cougars with a season-high 25 points. Miller scored 11 and Stevenson and Kendra Raths each tallied 10.

Minnesota Morris (0-6) heads back on the road for their next contest, Saturday, Dec. 2 at Valley City State.