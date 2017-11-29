Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Basketball: Comets top Cougars again

    By UMM Sports Information Today at 4:13 p.m.
    Mayville State sophomore, and Morris Area native, Eric Staebler rises above UM-Morris' Jeffrey Halverson, his 6-foot-9 defender, for two points during the first half of non-conference action Tuesday, Nov. 28 in Morris. Staebler finished the game with eight points and 10 rebounds. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 5
    Noah Grove elevates to the hoop for two of his team high 20 points against Mayville State Tuesday, Nov. 28. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 5
    UMM's Jeffrey Halverson draws contact on Mayville State's Gorg Alhag during this second half shot. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 5
    Jeremy Halverson draws a foul on Mayville State's Taylor Delaughter during the second half of non-conference action Tuesday, Nov. 28 in Morris. Halverson finished the game with 13 points, going 3-for-4 from the charity stripe. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times4 / 5
    Mayville State's Eric Staebler (33) goes around UMM defender Jeremy Halverson during the second half of non-conference action Tuesday night in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times5 / 5

    For the second time in eight days, Minnesota Morris met Mayville State in non-conference men's basketball action. The Cougars fell by seven last Tuesday, Nov. 21 in Mayville. In the rematch Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Jim Gremmels Court, the Comets would come out on top again, 82-72.

    Most of the first half was a back and forth affair. The lead changed hands 10 times before the Comets took a 31-25 edge with 5:14 left in the first half. Noah Grove helped the Cougars pull even at 31 after draining a 3 and then hitting three free throws after getting fouled attempting a 3. The Comets would outscore the Cougars 13-6 in the final minutes to take a 44-37 lead into the break.

    Mayville State maintained a slight lead through the first six minutes of the second half before a 10-0 spurt built a double-digit lead at 66-52 with 11:40 left in the game. The lead got to as high as 19 as the Comets would that double-digit edge throughout the remainder of the contest.

    Grove led the Cougars with 20 points. CD Douglas added 16 points and Jeremy Halverson collected 13.

    Minnesota Morris (0-5) is back on the home court Wednesday, Nov. 29 when the Cougars entertain Saint John's at 7 p.m.

    Explore related topics:sportsbasketballCollegeCollege basketballcollege men's basketballUM-MorriscougarsUMM CougarsMayville State CometsUMM Cougar mens basketball
    Advertisement
    randomness