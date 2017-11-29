Basketball: Comets top Cougars again
For the second time in eight days, Minnesota Morris met Mayville State in non-conference men's basketball action. The Cougars fell by seven last Tuesday, Nov. 21 in Mayville. In the rematch Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Jim Gremmels Court, the Comets would come out on top again, 82-72.
Most of the first half was a back and forth affair. The lead changed hands 10 times before the Comets took a 31-25 edge with 5:14 left in the first half. Noah Grove helped the Cougars pull even at 31 after draining a 3 and then hitting three free throws after getting fouled attempting a 3. The Comets would outscore the Cougars 13-6 in the final minutes to take a 44-37 lead into the break.
Mayville State maintained a slight lead through the first six minutes of the second half before a 10-0 spurt built a double-digit lead at 66-52 with 11:40 left in the game. The lead got to as high as 19 as the Comets would that double-digit edge throughout the remainder of the contest.
Grove led the Cougars with 20 points. CD Douglas added 16 points and Jeremy Halverson collected 13.
Minnesota Morris (0-5) is back on the home court Wednesday, Nov. 29 when the Cougars entertain Saint John's at 7 p.m.