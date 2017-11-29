Basketball: Comets top Cougars again

Most of the first half was a back and forth affair. The lead changed hands 10 times before the Comets took a 31-25 edge with 5:14 left in the first half. Noah Grove helped the Cougars pull even at 31 after draining a 3 and then hitting three free throws after getting fouled attempting a 3. The Comets would outscore the Cougars 13-6 in the final minutes to take a 44-37 lead into the break.

Mayville State maintained a slight lead through the first six minutes of the second half before a 10-0 spurt built a double-digit lead at 66-52 with 11:40 left in the game. The lead got to as high as 19 as the Comets would that double-digit edge throughout the remainder of the contest.

Grove led the Cougars with 20 points. CD Douglas added 16 points and Jeremy Halverson collected 13.

Minnesota Morris (0-5) is back on the home court Wednesday, Nov. 29 when the Cougars entertain Saint John's at 7 p.m.