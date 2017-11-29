The Tigers received just five points from their two returning starters from last season's Section 3AA semifinalist team—Jenna Howden and Riley Decker. Anderson and Carrington made sure that would not be any problem against the Falcons.

Anderson provided a powerful presence in the post while nearing a triple-double, as well. The sophomore forward added a game-high eight rebounds and had nine steals to lead a stingy Morris defense.

Carrington, also a sophomore, stretched the defense with four 3-pointers.

A late basket gave Morris a 24-23 lead going into the break and its advantage teetered between one and four points for much of the second half. Both sides scored sparingly for a six-minute stretch in the middle of half as the Tigers defense was a turnover-forcing machine but the offense struggled to find the bottom of the basket.

Decker scored to extend the lead to 43-37 with 4:30 to play and Carrington's fourth triple of the night gave Morris/C-A its largest advantage of the night at 46-37.

Madison Denton scored 13 points to lead the way for A-C-GC.

The Tigers are participating in a Benson tournament Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2. Next week Morris/C-A will open the home season against Sauk Centre Tuesday, Dec. 5 and New London-Spicer Thursday, Dec. 7.

Morris/C-A 50, A-C-GC 39

Morris/C-A (0-0) 24 26 — 50

A-C-GC (0-0) 23 16 — 39

MORRIS AREA/CHOKIO-ALBERTA - Scoring: Maddie Carrington 18, Jordann Baier 4, Riley Decker 5, Liz Dietz 1, Malory Anderson 22 ... 3-point shots: Carrington 4 ... Rebound leader: Anderson 8, Jenna Howden 5 ... Assist leader: Decker 5, Howden 4 ... Steal leader: Anderson 9, Decker 5

A-C-GC - Scoring: Jeana Denton 5, Anna Grimsgard 4, Lindsey Minnick, Addison Bernstein 7, Gabby Lawver 2, Madison Denton 13, Molly Youngblom 4 ... 3-point shots: J Denton 1, Bernstein 1, M Denton 1 ... Rebound leader: Grimsgard 5, Lawver 5, Minnick 5 ... Assist leader: Bernstein 5 ... Steal leader: J Denton 3