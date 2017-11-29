Basketball: Mattson, Owls dominate in home opener
First-year head coach Tony Thielke and the Hancock Owls started the new season with a commanding win over Battle Lake Tuesday, Nov. 28 in Hancock. Senior Ashlyn Mattson nearly outscored the opposing team with 26 points on her own, and she also had four rebounds, two assists and seven steals.
Lexi Staples added 14 points and six rebounds for the Owls.
The Owls travel to Brandon-Evansville Thursday, Nov. 30 for their road opener.
Hancock 58, Battle Lake 29
Battle Lake (0-1)............14 15 — 29
Hancock (1-0)................35 23 — 58
BATTLE LAKE - Scoring: Lexi Newark 2, Stacy Christensen 6, Kate Christensen 1, Hallie Johnson 3, Allison Marso 13, Tessa Kortlever 4 ... 3-point shots: Marso 3 ... Rebound leader: NA ... Assist leader: NA ... Steal leader: NA
HANCOCK - Scoring: Ashlyn Mattson 26, Haley Mattson 8, Katelynn Jepma 6, Taylor Wilson 2, Tess Steiner 2, Lexi Staples 14 ... 3-point shots: A Mattson 4 ... Rebound leader: Steiner 6, Staples 6, Mattson 4 ... Assist leader: Mattson 2, Steiner 2 ... Steal leader: Mattson 7, Steiner 4, Haley Mattson 3