Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Basketball: Mattson, Owls dominate in home opener

    By Brooke Kern Today at 4:01 p.m.
    Hancock senior Ashlyn Mattson drives through traffic during the second half against Battle Lake in the season opener Tuesday, Nov. 28 in Hancock. Mattson dropped a game high 26 points to go with four rebounds, two assists and seven steals in the Owl victory. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 4
    First-year head coach Tony Thielke paces the sideline during the second half of action against Battle Lake Tuesday, Nov. 28. The Hancock Owls opened up the season with a win, giving Thielke his first win as the head coach of the program. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 4
    Morgan Kisgen brings the ball up the floor during the second half against Battle Lake Tuesday night in Hancock. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 4
    Jenna Kannegiesser looks to the hoop during this drive in the second half against Battle Lake. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times4 / 4

     First-year head coach Tony Thielke and the Hancock Owls started the new season with a commanding win over Battle Lake Tuesday, Nov. 28 in Hancock. Senior Ashlyn Mattson nearly outscored the opposing team with 26 points on her own, and she also had four rebounds, two assists and seven steals.

    Lexi Staples added 14 points and six rebounds for the Owls.

    The Owls travel to Brandon-Evansville Thursday, Nov. 30 for their road opener.

    Hancock 58, Battle Lake 29

    Battle Lake (0-1)............14 15 — 29

    Hancock (1-0)................35 23 — 58

    BATTLE LAKE - Scoring: Lexi Newark 2, Stacy Christensen 6, Kate Christensen 1, Hallie Johnson 3, Allison Marso 13, Tessa Kortlever 4 ... 3-point shots: Marso 3 ... Rebound leader: NA ... Assist leader: NA ... Steal leader: NA

    HANCOCK - Scoring: Ashlyn Mattson 26, Haley Mattson 8, Katelynn Jepma 6, Taylor Wilson 2, Tess Steiner 2, Lexi Staples 14 ... 3-point shots: A Mattson 4 ... Rebound leader: Steiner 6, Staples 6, Mattson 4 ... Assist leader: Mattson 2, Steiner 2 ... Steal leader: Mattson 7, Steiner 4, Haley Mattson 3

    Explore related topics:sportsbasketballprepprep basketballprep girls basketballHancockHancock OwlsHancock Owl girls basketball
    Brooke Kern

    Please send sports story ideas, photo submissions, and comments to bkern@stevenscountytimes.com. Sports photo ordering can be found here: https://brookekernphotography.pixieset.com/

    FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Facebook: Stevens County Times | Twitter: @SCTimesSports | Instagram: @SCTimesSports

    bkern@stevenscountytimes.com
    Advertisement