Basketball: Blugolds cruise past Cougars
The Minnesota Morris women's basketball team had their fifth straight game on the road to start the season Saturday, Nov. 25 at UW-Eau Claire. The Blugolds took an early lead and sustained it throughout, handing the Cougars a 76-50 setback.
The undefeated Blugolds lead by double-digits after one quarter and outscored the Cougars in every quarter.
Mauren Thiesen led two Cougars in double figures with 14 points while making 3-of-4 from three-point range. Bailey Miller went 5-for-7 from the floor in obtaining 11 points. Kendra Raths added six points and led the team with nine rebounds.
Minnesota Morris (0-5) has their home opener on tap Tuesday, Nov. 28 as the Cougars host Mayville State at 7:30 p.m. at Jim Gremmels Court.