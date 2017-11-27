Basketball: Blugolds cruise past Cougars

The undefeated Blugolds lead by double-digits after one quarter and outscored the Cougars in every quarter.

Mauren Thiesen led two Cougars in double figures with 14 points while making 3-of-4 from three-point range. Bailey Miller went 5-for-7 from the floor in obtaining 11 points. Kendra Raths added six points and led the team with nine rebounds.

Minnesota Morris (0-5) has their home opener on tap Tuesday, Nov. 28 as the Cougars host Mayville State at 7:30 p.m. at Jim Gremmels Court.