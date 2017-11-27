Basketball: UM-Morris men fall short at UW-Eau Claire
The Minnesota Morris men's basketball team suffered its fourth defeat by single digits with Saturday, Nov. 25’s game being decided by the closest margin as the Cougars fell at UW-Eau Claire, 85-83.
It looked like the Blugolds would get a comfortable victory as they led UMM 78-66 with five minutes remaining. The Cougars though, would not go out quietly. Back-to-back baskets from CD Douglas pulled the Cougars within eight. A Trent Jerome jumper cut the lead to seven. With 2:30 left, UWEC extended its lead back up to double-digits at 83-73. UMM scored the next 10 points to tie it at 83 with 11 seconds to go. The run started with back-to-back threes from the Halverson brothers, first Jeremy, then Jeffrey. Douglas followed his own miss to pull UMM within two then he nailed a pair of free throws to knot the game. UWEC's George Diekelman drove into the lane and drew a foul with two seconds remaining. He hit both free throws to put the Blugolds up 85-83. A final half court shot for the Cougars went left as time expired.
Douglas had a monster game with 32 points on 11-for-17 shooting from the floor and a perfect 9-for-9 from the foul line. He added eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Noah Grove tallied 18 points on 4-for-7 shooting from three-point range.
Minnesota Morris (0-4) returns home for a rematch with Mayville State Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at Jim Gremmels Court.