Basketball: UM-Morris men fall short at UW-Eau Claire

It looked like the Blugolds would get a comfortable victory as they led UMM 78-66 with five minutes remaining. The Cougars though, would not go out quietly. Back-to-back baskets from CD Douglas pulled the Cougars within eight. A Trent Jerome jumper cut the lead to seven. With 2:30 left, UWEC extended its lead back up to double-digits at 83-73. UMM scored the next 10 points to tie it at 83 with 11 seconds to go. The run started with back-to-back threes from the Halverson brothers, first Jeremy, then Jeffrey. Douglas followed his own miss to pull UMM within two then he nailed a pair of free throws to knot the game. UWEC's George Diekelman drove into the lane and drew a foul with two seconds remaining. He hit both free throws to put the Blugolds up 85-83. A final half court shot for the Cougars went left as time expired.

Douglas had a monster game with 32 points on 11-for-17 shooting from the floor and a perfect 9-for-9 from the foul line. He added eight rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Noah Grove tallied 18 points on 4-for-7 shooting from three-point range.

Minnesota Morris (0-4) returns home for a rematch with Mayville State Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at Jim Gremmels Court.