Basketball: Grove's 26 not enough at Mayville State

The Cougars trailed by 17 early in the second half before staging a rally. Noah Grove started a 9-0 UMM spurt. Jeremy Halverson followed with a three and James Sukanen added back-to-back baskets to pull the Cougars within eight at 50-42. Later Nick Peterson drained back-to-back threes to make it 60-54 with 12:23 remaining. Six straight points from Grove pulled the Cougars within four at 70-66.

UMM was not able to get closer, but did keep the deficit under double digits the remainder of the contest.

Grove led the Cougars with 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting. CD Douglas scored 15 and Sukanen added 11.

Mayville State sophomore, and Morris Area alum, Eric Staebler was a starter for the Comets but played only 13 minutes of the game. He recorded just two points, one rebound, and one assist while committing two fouls and a turnover. Through four games of the 2017-2018 season, Staebler averages eight points on 62 percent shooting and five rebounds a game.

Minnesota Morris (0-3) heads to Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 25 for a game at UW-Eau Claire. After that, Staebler’s Comets come to Morris Tuesday, Nov. 28 for their second game against the Cougars.