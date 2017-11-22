Basketball: Grove's 26 not enough at Mayville State
After trailing by double digits at halftime, Minnesota Morris pulled to within four in the second half at Mayville State Tuesday, Nov. 21, but the Cougars would drop the non-conference men's basketball matchup, 84-77.
The Cougars trailed by 17 early in the second half before staging a rally. Noah Grove started a 9-0 UMM spurt. Jeremy Halverson followed with a three and James Sukanen added back-to-back baskets to pull the Cougars within eight at 50-42. Later Nick Peterson drained back-to-back threes to make it 60-54 with 12:23 remaining. Six straight points from Grove pulled the Cougars within four at 70-66.
UMM was not able to get closer, but did keep the deficit under double digits the remainder of the contest.
Grove led the Cougars with 26 points on 9-of-18 shooting. CD Douglas scored 15 and Sukanen added 11.
Mayville State sophomore, and Morris Area alum, Eric Staebler was a starter for the Comets but played only 13 minutes of the game. He recorded just two points, one rebound, and one assist while committing two fouls and a turnover. Through four games of the 2017-2018 season, Staebler averages eight points on 62 percent shooting and five rebounds a game.
Minnesota Morris (0-3) heads to Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 25 for a game at UW-Eau Claire. After that, Staebler’s Comets come to Morris Tuesday, Nov. 28 for their second game against the Cougars.