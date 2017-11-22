Basketball: Slow start gives Comets win over UM-Morris

The Cougars fell behind by double digits early, but closed out the first quarter on an 11-4 run to pull within 12 after one quarter. Becca Holland scored five in the stretch.

Mayville State extended their lead in the second quarter and took a sizable advantage into the break.

Minnesota Morris did not back down though and outscored the Comets, 46-40 in the second half.

Bailey Miller led the Cougars with 14 points. Mauren Thiesen added 11 and Holland scored eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Minnesota Morris (0-4) is back on the road Saturday, Nov. 25 for a non-conference matchup at UW-Eau Claire.