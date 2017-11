Kaleb Koehl goes to pass during a 3-on-2 fast break drill on the first day of practice Monday, Nov. 20 in Hancock. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

Bennett Nienhaus lays the ball in the hoop during a three-man weave warm up on Monday evening in Hancock. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

Head coach Cory Bedel looks on during a three-man weave warm up drill on the first day of practice Monday, Nov. 20. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times

The Hancock Owl boys basketball team hit the court for its first day of practice Monday, Nov. 20. After graduating five seniors in spring of 2017, the Owls return lone starter in senior Noah Kannegiesser, who participated in stretching only at practice on Monday. The Owls had 24 guys in the gym Monday evening.