    Basketball: Tiger boys back to work

    By Brooke Kern Today at 10:18 a.m.
    Junior Jaret Johnson drives to the hoop during a pass out drill on the first day of practice Monday, Nov. 20 in Morris. Defending Johnson is senior Kyle Staebler. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 5
    Head coach Mark Torgerson looks on as his varsity guards do a passing drill on the first day of basketball practice Monday afternoon. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 5
    Jackson Loge was practicing with the varsity 14 on the first day of practice Monday, Nov. 20. Loge is an eighth grader at Morris Area and was on C squad last year as a seventh grader. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 5
    Chandler Vogel drives to the hoop during a drill on Monday,m Nov. 20 Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times4 / 5
    Junior Camden Arndt follows through on a free throw during practice Monday afternoon. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times5 / 5

    Several of Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta boys basketball players from last year's Section 3AA championship game returned to the gymnasium Monday, Nov. 20 for the first day of practice for the 2017-2018 season. The Tigers have roughly 40 guys in grades 9-12 out for basketball this season, head coach Mark Torgerson said.

    The Tigers don't open up the 2017-2018 season until Friday, Dec. 8 when Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City comes to Morris for a 7:30 p.m. tip.

    Brooke Kern

