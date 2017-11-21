Basketball: Tiger boys back to work
Several of Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta boys basketball players from last year's Section 3AA championship game returned to the gymnasium Monday, Nov. 20 for the first day of practice for the 2017-2018 season. The Tigers have roughly 40 guys in grades 9-12 out for basketball this season, head coach Mark Torgerson said.
The Tigers don't open up the 2017-2018 season until Friday, Dec. 8 when Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City comes to Morris for a 7:30 p.m. tip.