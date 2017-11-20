Basketball: Cougars fall to Auggies in home opener

RELATED: Photos from Augsburg game, UM-Morris WBB, Cougars athletics

The Auggies scored 13 of the game's first 15 points to claim an early double-digit advantage. The Cougars started to claw their way into it midway through the first half. James Pendleton and Jeremy Halverson drained back-to-back threes to pull UMM within 30-24. Another Pendleton jumper cut the deficit to four at 41-37, but Augsburg scored the half's final six points to take a 47-37 lead going into the break.

Augsburg extended to a 15-point lead early in the second half before the Cougars began chipping away at their next double-digit deficit. A CD Douglas steal and Noah Grove dunk pulled UMM within 55-47. A Grove lay-in and Douglas jumper ended a Cougar 8-0 run to pull the Cougars within four at 55-51. Later, a Trent Jerome three cut the AU lead to three at 57-54.

The Auggies built their lead back up to nine at 74-65 with 4:37 remaining. Another Grove lay-in pulled UMM within two at 75-73 with under a minute, but the Cougars would not get any closer and dropped the five-point decision.

Douglas had another 20-point effort as he led the Cougars with 21 points. Grove was right behind with 19. Pendleton reached double figures with 10. Full box here.

Minnesota Morris (0-2) heads back on the road for a date at Mayville State Tuesday, Nov. 21.