    Basketball: Cougars fall to Auggies in home opener

    By UMM Sports Information Today at 1:56 p.m.
    CD Douglas rises to the hoop for an uncontested lay-in during the second half against Augsburg Saturday, Nov. 18 in Morris. Douglas led UMM with 20 points in the loss to the Auggies. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times1 / 7
    Noah Grove drives to the hoop, drawing a bonus foul on Augsburg's Martin Mitchell during the second half against Augsburg Saturday, Nov. 18 in Morris. Grove had 19 points in the loss to the Auggies and finished just 4-for-6 from the free throw line. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times2 / 7
    Darius Westrich changes direction on Augsburg defender Matt Carik during the first half of action Saturday, Nov. 18 in UMM's home opener. Westrich only played three minutes of the game, but recorded his first college basket and rebound in that time span. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times3 / 7
    Jeremy Halverson looks inside to teammate James Sukanen (32) posting up during the first half of home opener action against Augsburg Saturday afternoon. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times4 / 7
    James Sukanen looks to pass during the first half of action in UM-Morris' home opener against Augsburg Saturday, Nov. 18 in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times5 / 7
    James Pendleton makes a behind-the-back pass to Jeremy Halverson, who is headed toward the basket. Although Minnesota Morris won the second half 39-34, Augsburg won the game 81-76. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times6 / 7
    UMM freshman Trey Heinsuis gets called for the charge on this second half lay in against Augsburg Saturday, Nov. 18 in Morris. Brooke Kern / Stevens County Times7 / 7

    The Minnesota Morris men's basketball team fought its way back from a double-digit deficit, but the comeback effort came up a bit short as the Cougars fell, 81-76, to Augsburg in UMM’s home opener Saturday, Nov. 18 in Morris.

    The Auggies scored 13 of the game's first 15 points to claim an early double-digit advantage. The Cougars started to claw their way into it midway through the first half. James Pendleton and Jeremy Halverson drained back-to-back threes to pull UMM within 30-24. Another Pendleton jumper cut the deficit to four at 41-37, but Augsburg scored the half's final six points to take a 47-37 lead going into the break.

    Augsburg extended to a 15-point lead early in the second half before the Cougars began chipping away at their next double-digit deficit. A CD Douglas steal and Noah Grove dunk pulled UMM within 55-47. A Grove lay-in and Douglas jumper ended a Cougar 8-0 run to pull the Cougars within four at 55-51. Later, a Trent Jerome three cut the AU lead to three at 57-54.

    The Auggies built their lead back up to nine at 74-65 with 4:37 remaining. Another Grove lay-in pulled UMM within two at 75-73 with under a minute, but the Cougars would not get any closer and dropped the five-point decision.

    Douglas had another 20-point effort as he led the Cougars with 21 points. Grove was right behind with 19. Pendleton reached double figures with 10. Full box here.

    Minnesota Morris (0-2) heads back on the road for a date at Mayville State Tuesday, Nov. 21.

