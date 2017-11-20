Basketball: UM-Morris goes 0-2 at CSB tournament

Saint Benedict 68, UM-Morris 46

The Cougars were tied with Saint Benedict after one quarter, but the Blazers put together a strong second quarter and would down the Cougars, 68-46, at the Quinlivan and Hughes Tip-Off Tournament Friday, Nov. 17 in St. Joseph.

Junior forward Kendra Raths got the Cougars off to a good start as she scored seven of UMM's first eight points to put them up 8-5. Saint Ben's scored five unanswered to take a two-point edge, but an Elli Stevenson lay-in tied the contest at 10 after one quarter.

The Blazers put it all together in the second quarter and went on a 22-0 run to take command. They took a 35-14 lead going into the break.

The Cougars outscored the Blazers 20-16 in the third quarter.

Raths and Bailey Miller led UMM with 10 points. Abby Van Kempen pulled down 12 rebounds.

Saint Mary’s 81, UM-Morris 57

Playing against their third MIAC foe in as many games, the Cougars dropped an 81-57 decision to Saint Mary's in tournament action Saturday, Nov. 18 in St. Joseph.

Saint Mary's jumped out to an early nine-point lead. Back-to-back baskets from Elli Stevenson and Abby Van Kempen trimmed the deficit to 4 at 17-13 before an SMU jumper made it 19-13 after one.

The Cardinals used a 7-0 run to early in the second quarter to gain their first double-digit lead. Mauren Thiesen and Van Kempen each made 3s to get the deficit back down to single-digits on two occasion, but the Cardinals would take a 39-23 lead going into halftime.

The lead would to extend to 20 early in the third quarter and they would hold at least a 20-point advantage the remainder of the game.

Thiesen led three Cougars in double figures with 14 points. Stevenson scored 11 and Van Kempen added a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Minnesota Morris (0-3) remains on the road for their next game, Tuesday, Nov. 21 at Mayville State.