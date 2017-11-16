Basketball: UM-Morris falls in season opener

The two teams exchanged the first 10 points, before a jumper from Emma Atkinson gave UMM a lead they would keep throughout most of the first half. A Mauren Thiesen jumper and a Kendra Raths 3 gave the Cougars a 17-11 edge after the first quarter.

The lead would extend to 10 early in the second quarter as Thiesen added another jumper as the Cougars rattled off nine straight points to lead 21-11. The Cobbers made three straight 3s to take a brief 24-23 lead. A basket from Abby Van Kempen and another Raths 3 gave the lead back to the Cougars at 29-26. They would take a 30-27 lead into the break.

The Cobbers came shooting out of the locker room and drained four 3s within the first five minutes to take a 41-34 lead. UMM was outscored 16-7 in the third and trailed 43-37 going into the final period.

Concordia led by 8 with two and a half minutes remaining before the Cougars staged a rally. Bailey Miller and Thiesen connected from beyond the arc to pull UMM within 2 at 55-53. The Cobbers hit their free throws down the stretch to put a halt to the Cougars' comeback effort.

Raths led all scorers with 16 points. Thiesen added 13 and Van Kempen pulled down 14 rebounds.

Minnesota Morris (0-1) takes part in the Quinlivan & Hughes Tip-Off Tournament Friday and Saturday, Nov. 17 and 18 at College of Saint Benedict in Collegeville.