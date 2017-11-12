Basketball: UM-Morris women second in preseason poll

In the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) Women's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll announced Thursday, Nov. 9, the Cougars are slated to finish second behind defending champion UW-Superior.

2017-18 UMAC Women's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll

UW-Superior - 64 points (8 First place votes) Minnesota Morris - 52 points (1) Northwestern - 51 points Bethany Lutheran - 40 points St. Scholastica - 38 points Martin Luther - 33 points Northland - 21 points North Central - 15 points Crown - 10 points

UMAC Release below

Since joining the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) in 2015-16, the University of Wisconsin-Superior has run the table in women's basketball – the Yellowjackets have gone an impressive 32-0 in league play capturing back-to-back regular season and tournament titles.

Despite losing Head Coach Don Mulhern to a new position in the offseason, the Yellowjackets are expected to perform at the same level again this season under new coach Zach Otto-Fisher as they were a unanimous first-place selection with 64 points and eight first-place votes in the UMAC Women's Basketball Preseason Coaches' Poll announced Thursday.

Last season, the Yellowjackets won 14 of their 16 conference match ups by 10 or more points – their only two wins with a margin less than 10 came against runner-up University of Minnesota Morris and third-place finisher University of Northwestern. Their dominance continued into the postseason as they cruised to a second-straight NCAA appearance before falling to Final Four finisher University of St. Thomas in the opening round.

The Yellowjackets should be in good shape for a three-peat welcoming back five players named to one of the three All-UMAC teams including two-time UMAC Player of the Year Hailey Kontny. On a well-balanced offense, Kontny has been a standout and go-to player for Wisconsin-Superior. Last season, she averaged 14.0 ppg in conference play and shot 41.1 percent from the field. She is joined by First Team performer Hannah Norlin who is the Yellowjackets' presence down low and was second in shooting (50.3 percent). Justine Larson, Bailee Bartunek and Rookie of the Year Eva Reintertsen also return to add to the Yellowjackets' loaded talent pool that could carry them to another title.

In one game last season, Minnesota Morris challenged Wisconsin-Superior and should be the top team again this year to compete with the 'Jackets, while the coaches' also felt Northwestern should be a solid challenger as well – Minnesota Morris was second with 52 points and a first-place nod, while Northwestern was just a point behind with 51 in third.

Minnesota Morris welcomes back a talented trio of juniors who should anchor the Cougars again this year. Elli Stevenson was a First Team honoree and led the team in conference play with 15.3 ppg. Kendra Raths and Mauren Thiesen were Second Team picks after finishing in double-digits in scoring. Raths was fourth in the conference in rebounding (8.1 rpg) providing a threat inside, while Thiesen was among the top outside players averaging 2.7 3-pointers per game for a remarkable 42.2 percent. The Cougars also welcome back sophomore Abby VanKempen who averaged nearly 10 rebounds per game as a rookie against UMAC teams.

Northwestern will again be set with plenty of returning talent after finishing a respectable 12-4 in UMAC play last season. Two-time First Team pick Amy Berglund will lead the Eagles' offensively after averaging 14.3 ppg and 6.6 rpg last season against UMAC opponents. She was also a sharp-shooter converting 48 percent from the field. Guards Andrea Zimpel and Taryn Tumbleson will need to step up for the Eagles and fill in some gaps after averaging 8.9 and 5.5 ppg, respectively, last fall.

For the last two seasons, Bethany Lutheran College has been fourth in the UMAC thanks to the impressive performances of Haley Sandin. For her junior season, the Vikings were picked fourth with 40 points in the poll. Sandin was second among all UMAC scorers averaging 17.8 ppg. She also led the UMAC in conference assists per game (3.3). Brooke Henning and Dakota Ellinghuysen will also look to be impact players as seniors.

The College of St. Scholastica has missed the postseason each of the last two seasons, but was slated fifth in this year's poll with 38 points. They could look to make a return to the UMAC tourney will a strong group of incoming talent to join Second Team selection Michala Walther who ranked in the top 10 in conference games for scoring (14.9 ppg) and shooting (36.9 percent).

Martin Luther College edged St. Scholastica from the tournament each of the last two seasons and picked up the sixth most points in the poll with 33. The Knights will rely on the duo of Jade St. Germaine and Grace Schultz who averaged 16.1 and 11.6 ppg, respectively, in UMAC action a year ago.

Northland College was seventh in the poll with 21 points and will rely on an upper class group of players to lead the charge including veterans Emily Wagner, Katie Taylor and Ashton Meadows.

North Central University was eighth with 15 points and should be led by the league's statistical scoring champion from 2016-17 in Lizzy Swanson. Crown College was tabbed for ninth with 10 points with Andrea Besa and Kayla Carter headlining the returners.

The UMAC women's basketball teams begin the season Wednesday, Nov. 15 with eight teams in action and several taking on some of the top programs in surrounding regional conferences including Minnesota Morris taking on a tough Concordia College squad and Martin Luther opening against Saint Mary's University. The Yellowjacket will also play former rival University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Friday, Nov. 17.

Conference play begins Wednesday, Dec. 6 with a postseason matchup right away between Northwestern and Bethany Lutheran. That Saturday, the top two squads in Minnesota Morris and Wisconsin-Superior play the first of two contests on the conference slate this year. This will also be the first season of UMAC squads playing league games on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Following the holiday break, St. Scholastica and Martin Luther – two teams that will be fighting for the postseason – play on Wednesday, Jan. 3. In the final week of the season, Northwestern and Minnesota Morris meet on Valentine's Day before the final games commence Saturday, Feb. 17. The postseason tournament follows the week after.

Team Previews

Bethany Lutheran College

Lyle Jones | 16th season |

2016-17 Season

9-7, 13-14 | 4th |

Postseason: Lost in semifinals of UMAC tournament to UW-Superior.

Top Returners

Haley Sandin, Jr, G |First Team All-Conference | 19.1 PPG, 3.6 Assists, 4.1 Rebounds |

Brooke Henning, Sr, F |9.1 PPG, 5.3 Rebounds |

Dakota Ellinghuysen, Sr, F |7.3 PPG, 6.4 Rebounds |

Need to Know

12 incoming first-years

The College of St. Scholastica

Stacy Deadrick | 24th Season |

2016-17 Season

6-10, 8-16 | 6th |

Top Returners

Michala Walther, Jr., G | 2016-17 Second Team All-UMAC | 14.5 ppg., 53 3-point FGs, 43 steals |

Sam Brannen, Sr., G | 7.9 ppg., .373 3-point FG pct., 44 free throws made |

Danielle Cieluch, Jr., F | 7.4 ppg., 60 assists, 22 3-point FGs|

Need to Know

The Saints had four different players named UMAC Players of the Week last year, which was a single-season program record.

Crown College

Kevin Boozikee | 5th Season |

2016-17 Season

0-16 UMAC, 1-24 | 9th |

Top Returners

Andrea Besa, SR, G | 6.4 PPG, 2.2 APG, 1.4 SPG |

Kayla Carter, JR, P | 7.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 49% FG % |

Damonyka Roberts, SO, F | 1 SPG, 2.9 PPG, 2.3 RPG |

Martin Luther College

Dan Gawrisch | 4th season |

2016-17 Season

8-8 UMAC, 10-16 overall | 5th place |

Postseason: Lost 72-67 at No. 4 seed Bethany Lutheran in UMAC quarterfinal

Top Returners

Jade St. Germaine, Sr., F | Honorable Mention All-UMAC 2017 | 14.2 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 1.1 BPG |

Grace Schultz, Sr., G | UMAC All-Defense Team 2017; Honorable Mention All-UMAC 2015, 2016 | 12.0 PPG, 2.7 APG, 6.5 RPG |

Hailey Johnson, Sr., G | 3.8 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 25 starts |

Need to Know

MLC has made the UMAC Postseason Tournament each of the last nine seasons.

North Central University

Paul Brunner | 3rd season |

2016-17 Season

3-13 UMAC, 6-19 overall | 8th |

Top Returners

Lizzy Swanson, Sr., G | UMAC Honorable Mention | NCCAA All-Region | 19.6 Points Per Game, 5.3 Rebounds Per Game, 2.1 Assists Per Game |

Annabel Morrisroe, So., F | NCCAA All-Region | 15.5 Points Per Game, 10.8 Rebounds Per Game, .510 Field Goal Percentage |

Northland College

Daryle Tucker | 4th season |

2016-17 Season

8-17, 4-12 UMAC | 7th |

Top Returners

Emily Wagner, Jr. | 6 ppg, 4 rpg |

Katie Taylor, Jr. | 5 ppg |

Ashton Meadows, Jr., | 43% 3FG |

Need to Know

This is the first time in Coach Tucker's tenure that team is upperclassmen heavy. For the past three years coach has had a team majority filled with underclassmen.

University of Minnesota Morris

Tim Grove | 12th season |

2016-17 Season

14-2 UMAC, 20-7 Overall | 2nd |

Postseason: defeated Northwestern in UMAC semis, lost to UW-Superior in championship

Top Returners

Elli Stevenson, Jr., G | '16 All-UMAC Second Team, '17 All-UMAC First Team | 14.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.8 apg, 38 steals |

Kendra Raths, Jr., F | '17 All-UMAC Second Team | 11.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 45 blocks, .500 FG % |

Mauren Thiesen, Jr., G | '17 All-UMAC Second Team | 11.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.5 apg, .377 3-PT %

University of Northwestern

Aaron Kahl | 8th Season |

2016-17 Season

18-10, 12-4 UMAC | 3rd |

Postseason: Eagles fell short, 55-70, to Greenville in NCCAA North Central Regional Final

Top Returners

Amy Berglund, Sr., G | 2016-17 UMAC All-Conference 1st Team, 2017 All-Defensive Team, 2016-17 UMAC Player of the Week [5x], 2015-16 UMAC All-Defensive Team, 2015-16 UMAC All-conference 1st Team, 2014-15 UMAC Academic All-Conference| 2016-17 2nd Team All-American, 2015-16 NCCAA 2nd Team All-American, 2015-16 NCCAA All-North Central Region Team, 2015-16 North Central Region's Player of the Year, | Career-high 25pts vs. Whittier College (Dec. 21, 2016), Averaged 14.5 ppg in last season, Averaged 7 rebounds pg last season |

Taryn Tumbleson, Jr., G | 2017 UMAC Academic All-Conference | Career-high 19pts vs. Northland (Dec. 17, 2016), Career-high 9 rebounds vs. Crown (Feb. 11, 2017), Averaged 8.9ppg last season|

Andrea Zimpel, Sr., G | 2015-16 UMAC Academic All-Conference, 2014-15 UMAC Academic All-Conference | Career-high 16pts vs. Crown (Feb. 11, 2017), Career-high 7 rebounds vs. Superior (Jan. 21, 2017), Averaged 5.5ppg last season |

Need to Know

Northwestern beat Judson (Ill.), 67-56, in a first-round NCAA Tournament contest

UNW fell to Greenville (Ill.), 55-70, to Greenville in NCCAA North Central Regional Final

University of Wisconsin-Superior

Zach Otto-Fisher | 1st season |

2016-17 Season

16-0 UMAC, 23-5 overall | 1st|

Postseason: Won UMAC Tournament. Lost to No. 2 St. Thomas is first round of NCAA Tournament

Top Returners

Justine Larson, Sr., F | All-UMAC second team, UMAC All-Defensive team | UMAC Tournament MVP | 7.0 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.5 apg |

Hailey Kontny, Sr., G | Two-time UMAC Player of the Year, two-time first team All-UMAC | 14.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.1 steal/pg |

Hannah Norlin, Jr., F | All-UMAC first team | 13.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg, shot 52.0 % from the floor |

Eva Reinertsen, So., F | UMAC Freshman of the Year, All-UMAC honorable mention | 9.2 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 45.0 % from 3-point|

Need to Know

Since joining the UMAC in 2015-16, Superior is 32-0 in conference play.