Basketball: Cougars fall to UND in exhibition play
Two days after facing North Dakota State, the Minnesota Morris women's basketball team played against North Dakota's other NCAA Division I team in the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in another exhibition game Saturday, Nov. 4 in Grand Forks. UND won the contest, 99-35.
Mauren Thiesen led the Cougars with 10 points while making two of three from 3-point range. Kendra Raths scored seven while Abby Van Kempen added six.
Both UMM women and men tip things off for real Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Concordia-Moorhead.