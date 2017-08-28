Amateur Baseball: Chokio falls to New Prague in state opener

James Fuerniss was credited with the RBI that scored Austin Bachman in the first inning to put the New Prague Orioles ahead for good Sunday afternoon. Fuerniss had two hits in the game for New Prague.

Alex Erickson had two of Chokio's three hits in the loss. Nick Hervin also had a hit in the game.

Nathan Sprouls had 12 strikeouts on the hill to take the win for the Orioles. Colten Vien of Montevideo took the loss for Chokio. He gave up one earned run on four hits, walked three, and struck out six in nine innings on the mound.

The Coyotes finish the 2017 season with 14 wins.

New Prague 1, Chokio 0

New Prague....100 000 000 - 1 4 0

Chokio...........000 000 000 - 0 3 1

HITTING -New Prague: James Fuerniss 2-3 rbi, Aaron Shetka 1-4, Taylor Lambrecht 1-3... Chokio: Alex Erickson 2-3, Nick Hervin 1-4

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-k) - New Prague: Nathan Sprouls (W) 8-3-0-0-0-12, Trevor Smisek (Sv) 1-0-0-0-0-1... Chokio: Colton Vein (L) 9-4-1-1-3-6