Amateur Baseball: Chokio opens tourney play next weekend

The Chokio Coyotes open up the 2017 Class C State Tournament against New Prague at noon on Sunday, Aug. 27 in Norwood. New Prague defeated Watkins 5-2 Friday, Aug. 18 to advance past the first round. Find the full bracket here.

New Market............003 010 000 – 4 4 1

Dumont..................000 000 000 – 0 1 5

HITTING – New Market: Scott Lyden 2-4 rbi-2 r, Tyler Bergstrom 1-4, Joe McKibben 1-3… Dumont: James Paul 1-4

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-k) – New Market: Nate Rost (W) 9-1-0-0-0-10 … Dumont: Chris Fellows 4-1-0-0-4-4, Elden Evans (L) 5-3-4-1-0-5